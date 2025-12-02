Moisson Montréal Completes Production of 42,000 Holiday Baskets

MONTREAL, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moisson Montréal has completed the production of 42,000 Holiday Baskets, the culmination of months of work to gather the 20 items included in each box through numerous partners. Since early October, up to 100 volunteers per day took turns assembling the baskets. The “Moisson de Noël,” held on Friday, made it possible to produce the final 5,000 boxes, marking the last major effort before the Grand Distribution on December 12.

“Behind every Holiday Basket lies a gesture of solidarity and a message of hope. This operation is the result of tremendous collective work. We are now ready for the Grand Distribution on December 12.”

— Chantal Vézina, Executive Director

A detailed media advisory will be shared in the coming days to offer journalists an opportunity to cover the Grand Distribution on December 12, which will be the key media moment of the holiday season.

“These boxes will now make their way to where they matter most: onto the tables of families who need support during the holidays.”

— Chantal Vézina

About Moisson Montréal

Moisson Montréal is the largest food bank in Canada. Each year, the organization redistributes nearly 24 million kilograms of food to 292 accredited community organizations, helping meet nearly one million food assistance requests every month.

Media contact:

Éliane Larouche

Senior Advisor, Communications & Public Affairs

514 701-4206

elarouche@moissonmontreal.org

