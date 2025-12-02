Stewards Inc. Appoints Scott McGowan as Chief Marketing Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD), a diversified financial company operating across private credit, real assets and digital finance, today announced the appointment of Scott McGowan as chief marketing officer.

In this role, McGowan will lead the company’s integrated marketing and communications strategy, overseeing corporate messaging, brand development and investor engagement as Stewards expands its three operating segments and advances toward its planned uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

McGowan brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing, communications and investor relations. Before joining Stewards, he served as director of investor relations at InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) and spent the 13 years prior as CEO of a strategic communications consultancy, advising executive teams on brand positioning, capital-markets strategy and stakeholder engagement.

McGowan has worked extensively with companies undergoing major growth and organizational transitions, helping executive teams build communications functions, develop corporate positioning and establish the internal and external frameworks needed to support expanding operations. His experience includes guiding high-growth and early-stage companies as they scale their departments, mature their messaging and prepare for the expectations of larger institutional investors and broader market visibility.

At Stewards, McGowan will shape how the company’s mission, performance and long-term strategy are communicated to investors, partners and the broader market. His work will focus on aligning Stewards’ public identity with the disciplined management and responsible growth that define its private credit, real asset and digital finance operations.

“We’re excited to welcome Scott to Stewards,” said Shaun Quin, president. “His experience will strengthen our transparency, elevate our market presence and unify our messaging as we move into our next phase of growth.”

“Stewards is built on a 27-year legacy and a clear strategy that connects private credit, real assets and digital finance,” McGowan said. “I’m honored to help communicate how these segments work together to create a modern and resilient platform for investors and stakeholders.”

About Stewards Inc. (formerly FAVO Capital Inc.)

Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD) is a diversified private credit, real asset and digital finance platform advancing responsible growth through disciplined underwriting, technology-driven analytics, and transparent governance. The company provides scalable financing and structured credit solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States and is building a portfolio of income-producing real estate and digital-treasury assets that enhance balance sheet stability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of FAVO Capital Inc. (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the website launch, the company’s upcoming uplisting to Nasdaq, growth strategy, expansion plans, financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to general economic, financial and business conditions; the company’s leadership going forward; changes in market demand; the company’s ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives; the company’s ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit the company; the company’s continued ability to pay operating costs and meet demand for its financial products, services and real estate operations; the company’s ability to integrate its newly acquired real estate operations with its existing revenue-based funding solutions; competition in the financial services and real estate industries; regulatory compliance; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the OTC Markets, including its most recent annual report and subsequent quarterly reports.

The company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Stewards Inc. (formerly FAVO Capital Inc.)

4300 N. University Drive, D-105

Lauderhill, FL 33351

Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

Chief Marketing Officer

833-328-6477

Email: ir@stewards.com