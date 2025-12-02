Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. Announces Change of Auditor

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (TSXV: NXH, OTC: NXHSF) ("Next Hydrogen" or the "Company"), announces that it has changed its auditor from KPMG LLP ("Former Auditor") to MNP LLP ("Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned at the request of the Company effective November 30, 2025, and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective December 1, 2025, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no modified opinions expressed in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the relevant period, being the two most recently completed financial years of the Company ended December 31, 2024, and 2023 and any period subsequent to the most recently completed financial year for which an audit report was issued and preceding the resignation of the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice on December 1, 2025 with respect to the resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor (the "Notice") on SEDAR+ together with letters from both the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the respective Notices, as applicable. There were no reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 between the Former Auditor and the Company.

About Next Hydrogen

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Next Hydrogen's unique cell design architecture supported by 40 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors.

Contact Information

Raveel Afzaal, President and Chief Executive Officer

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.

Email: rafzaal@nexthydrogen.com

Phone: 647-961-6620

www.nexthydrogen.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.