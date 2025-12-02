Mitratech Positioned as the SPARK Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Business Continuity and Operational Resilience Management, 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Business Continuity and Operational Resilience Management vendors.

Mitratech, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group has named Mitratech as a SPARK Leader in their SPARK Matrix™: Business Continuity and Operational Resilience Management, 2025 analysis of the market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Mitratech was recognized as a SPARK Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Business Continuity and Operational Resilience Management, 2025 for its robust continuity planning solutions (including the recently acquired Preparis platform), which unify continuity planning and IT disaster recovery (ITDR) within its broader GRC suite. The solution centralizes continuity and recovery planning while ensuring compliance with global standards, integrating guided workflows for BIAs, plan creation, incident and exercise management, and emergency mass notification to strengthen organizational resilience and streamline critical processes.

QKS Group defines Business Continuity and Operational Resilience Management as a collection of capabilities that enable organizations to sustain the delivery of critical operations during and after disruptive events. This includes managing the full lifecycle of continuity and resilience, from assessing operational risks and conducting business impact analyses; to developing, implementing, exercising, and refining business continuity and recovery plans. These solutions go beyond traditional continuity planning to incorporate real-time crisis response, adaptive recovery, and alignment with broader resilience strategies, ensuring operational stability, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder confidence across the enterprise.

According to Sahil Dhamgaye, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, “Mitratech delivers a comprehensive continuity and disaster recovery solution, enabling organizations to simplify continuity planning, automate recovery workflows, and integrate BCM with broader GRC functions. With guided BIAs, ITDR-specific runbooks, and incident and exercise management capabilities, Mitratech enhances resilience while reducing complexity in planning cycles. Its strong adoption across regulated industries such as legal, financial services, and government highlights its ability to address compliance-driven continuity requirements.” Sahil further adds, “By offering a tightly integrated solution with its broader GRC platform, the Company eliminates silos and provides seamless continuity, risk, and incident management, empowering enterprises to build a forward-looking resilience strategy.”

“Continuity has become a board-level priority, and this recognition underscores how effectively our solutions support that need,” said Henry Umney, Managing Director of GRC Strategy at Mitratech. “Enterprises want resilience programs that scale, simplify complexity, and deliver real-time assurance-not static plans that sit on the shelf. By connecting continuity planning with our full GRC portfolio, we’re enabling enterprises to shift resilience from a compliance obligation to a core driver of operational performance.”

The Business Continuity and Operational Resilience Management landscape is evolving toward proactive resilience management, predictive analytics, and integrated continuity-risk convergence. Enterprises are increasingly prioritizing automated BIAs, scenario-based testing, and real-time incident management to strengthen operational resilience. Growing regulatory demands are pushing organizations to adopt ISO 22301-aligned business continuity frameworks that deliver audit-ready documentation and demonstrable continuity capabilities. Simultaneously, cloud-based, scalable business continuity platforms are gaining momentum, enabling faster deployment, seamless integration with IT and HR systems, and improved agility during disruptions. Leading vendors are investing in AI-driven scenario modeling, cross-domain risk data integration, and end-to-end resilience workflows, equipping organizations to anticipate, withstand, and rapidly recover from operational disruptions.

