Tuum Positioned as a Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™: Retail Core Banking Systems, EMEA and APAC, 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Retail Core Banking Systems vendors.

Tuum has received strong ratings for its Retail Core Banking Systems. The solution demonstrates high performance across both technology excellence and customer impact parameters.

QKS Group announced today that it has named Tuum as a both Leader and Emerging Innovator in the SPARK Matrix™: Retail Core Banking Systems, EMEA and APAC, 2025. This recognition reflects Tuum’s progressive modernization vision and cloud-native architecture, supported by a strong innovation roadmap and a differentiated product strategy that positions the company at the forefront of next-generation core banking transformation.

Akhilesh Vundavalli, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, “Tuum is leading the next wave of core banking evolution with a cloud-native, API-first architecture engineered specifically for low-risk, incremental transformation. As one of the most progressive players in the core banking space, Tuum advances a modernization blueprint centered on modular design, microservices-driven scalability, and coexistence-enabled deployment models allowing banks to modernize strategically. Its Progressive Core Transformation approach enables institutions to launch new digital products, migrate data in controlled phases, and gradually hollow out legacy cores. Built to reduce IT dependence, enhance architectural agility, and accelerate innovation across open banking, embedded finance, and digital-only propositions, Tuum empowers financial institutions to modernize without risk, innovate without constraints, and position themselves for the future of modular, cloud-native banking.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the retail core banking providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Myles Bertrand, CEO, Tuum commented “Being recognized as both a Leader and an Emerging Innovator by QKS Group is a powerful validation of Tuum’s progressive approach to core banking transformation. Our positioning in the Spark Matrix is not just about technical excellence - it's about proving that there’s a smarter, safer path forward. We're helping banks break free from legacy constraints with a platform engineered for agility, scalability, and real business outcomes.”

SPARK MatrixTM: Retail Core Banking Systems, EMEA and APAC, Q4 2025

About Tuum

Tuum is the core banking platform for a world of banking without limits.

Built for institutions ready to modernize, scale, and lead, Tuum helps banks, lenders and fintechs escape the constraints of legacy technology and accelerate into a new era of agility, innovation, and growth.

Cloud-native and modular by design, Tuum supports all key banking use cases - from lending and payments to BaaS and Islamic finance - on a single, extensible platform. Clients can modernize progressively, launch products in weeks, and expand into new markets without sacrificing control, compliance, or performance.

With enterprise-grade scalability, real-time processing, and an open API architecture, Tuum delivers the flexibility to adapt fast - while significantly lowering total cost of ownership and shifting budgets toward innovation. Tuum is trusted by leading financial institutions across the globe to build the future of banking - one without limits.

Tuum. Banking without limits. www.tuum.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit Research



