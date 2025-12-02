ChargeScape Named Best Startup, Best in Innovation, and Best in AI Implementation by Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChargeScape, the automotive joint venture focused on electric vehicle-grid integration, today announced that it has been named to Inc.’s 2025 Best in Business list in three categories: Best Startup, Best in Innovation and Best AI Implementation. The annual list recognizes companies making the most significant impact on their industries, communities and the broader business landscape.

“Inc.’s recognition of ChargeScape’s leadership in three different categories is a great validation of our work with automakers to apply the latest technology and transform EVs from a grid liability into a valuable asset for utilities,” said Joseph Vellone, CEO of ChargeScape. “I’m incredibly proud of what our team has achieved this year: leveraging the latest AI capabilities, working in close collaboration with our automaker and utility partners, and delivering real savings to EV drivers across America.”

Best Startups

Being named among Inc.’s Best Startups underscores ChargeScape’s rapid growth, mission-driven culture, and significant industry momentum. Built by teams with deep expertise in both automotive and energy systems, ChargeScape’s platform has been validated by partnerships with major utilities like Con Edison and Pacific Gas & Electric, strong backing from EV automakers, and tangible results from early commercial pilots demonstrating measurable grid benefits. ChargeScape stands out not only for its unique automaker-backed platform, but also for its high levels of employee engagement and satisfaction.

Best in Innovation

In 2025, ChargeScape became the first company in the world to power data centers using EV batteries. The rise of AI has caused a surge in electricity demand coming from data centers, which many power grids were not designed to withstand. ChargeScape’s innovative pilot with Silicon Valley Power taps into energy stored in Nissan LEAF batteries to export power back to data centers during high-demand hours. ChargeScape’s innovation with Nissan is helping America to maintain its competitive edge in AI while promoting grid stability and keeping electricity prices as low as possible for ratepayers.

Best AI Implementation

ChargeScape’s Electric Vehicle Asset Integration (EV AI™) platform uses machine-learning algorithms to predict consumer charging behaviors and grid conditions to help alleviate the stress of power demand on weak points in the power grid. By dynamically balancing EV load with localized power demand to avoid asset overload, EV AI™ not only reduces strain on the grid but also meaningfully lowers energy costs for consumers. EV AI™ is used by utilities across America, including DTE Energy.

About ChargeScape

ChargeScape is a software company that connects electric utilities, automakers and electric vehicle drivers through its integrated platform. From its headquarters in Austin, ChargeScape helps stabilize electric grids by optimizing EV demand while helping EV drivers to save money on their at-home charging through cash-back and other incentives. The company currently counts BMW, Ford, Honda and Nissan as investors.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.