Vitalist and MicroEJ Announce New Reebok Smartwatch Powered by VitalOS™

BOSTON and CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalist Inc. (TSX-V: VITA.V; OTCQB: VTLSF) and MicroEJ today announced the launch of the first Reebok smartwatch powered by VitalOS™, marking the public debut of an operating system designed to support consumer brands entering the wearable market. With Reebok as the first commercial implementation, VitalOS™ illustrates the platform’s capabilities and showcases its capabilities, providing an alternative approach to developing wearables without reliance on proprietary ecosystems.

“VitalOS™ is designed to give brands greater control over their wearable product experience,” said Kalvie Legat, CEO of Vitalist. “Many companies, entering the wearable category require alignment with existing platforms. Our collaboration with MicroEJ supports an approach that enables companies like Reebok to develop devices that reflect their design priorities and customer needs.”

VitalOS™ Platform Capabilities

VitalOS™ is built on MicroEJ’s proven virtualization technology, MicroEJ VEE, and its wearable solution, VEE Wear — part of a platform that already powers more than 400 million connected devices worldwide. Together, the companies have created a foundation that streamlines the cost, speed, and scale of wearable development:

Low-power architecture designed to support extended battery performance

6–9 month development cycles

Customization options for brand-specific experiences

Hardware-agnostic scalability



“We designed VitalOS™ to be future-proof from day one,” said Sean Croft, Chief Product Officer at Vitalist. “Whether it’s watches today or new form factors tomorrow, brands can scale their experiences seamlessly across generations. The platform is intended to support extended product lifecycles and efficient software-update processes.”

“VEE Wear brings to VitalOS™ the same proven foundation that already powers millions of embedded and IoT devices worldwide,” added Fred Rivard, CEO of MicroEJ. “By combining ultra-low power efficiency, reliability, and scalability, VEE Wear enables VitalOS™ to support wearables designed for efficient power consumption and scalability across device generations. Our collaboration with Vitalist provides brands with an additional option when developing connected devices.”

Reebok: First Commercial Implementation

Reebok is the first global brand to commercially implement VitalOS™. The new Reebok smartwatch showcases how established brands can extend their legacy of performance and design into wearables and deliver authentic user experiences.





CES 2026 Showcase

Vitalist, MicroEJ, and Reebok will showcase the new smartwatch and the VitalOS™ platform at CES 2026. Visit MicroEJ at the Venetian Expo, Booth #53029, to experience the smartwatch and learn more about the VitalOS™ platform.

About Vitalist

Vitalist Inc. is an innovative technology provider that helps brands build better products. Through VitalOS™, brands create seamlessly connected devices and applications that adapt to each user. By uniting hardware and software with intelligent analytics, we're building an ecosystem of personalized solutions that enhance human potential.

▷ For more information: www.vitalist.co – Investor Information – LinkedIn

