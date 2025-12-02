Online Nursery Market Intelligence Report 2025: Shares, Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast to 2030 - Shifting Consumer Engagement from One-Time Purchases to Ongoing Relationships via Subscription Models

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Nursery Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Online Nursery Market, valued at USD 189.32 Million in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.36% to reach USD 289.90 Million by 2030. Key drivers supporting market growth include the escalating consumer interest in home gardening and indoor plant cultivation, driven by lifestyle changes and environmental awareness, alongside the inherent convenience and extensive product variety offered by online shopping platforms.

Key Market Drivers: The convenience and accessibility of online shopping stand as a significant driving force within the Global Online Nursery Market. Online platforms enable consumers to browse and purchase plants and gardening supplies around the clock, transcending the geographical and time limitations of physical retail establishments. This 24/7 access, coupled with direct home delivery services, simplifies the acquisition process for busy individuals and those without easy access to traditional nurseries, thereby broadening the market's reach and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Key Market Challenges: The perishable nature of live plants represents a substantial challenging factor for the Global Online Nursery Market. Successfully delivering live plants to consumers and businesses necessitates highly specialized packaging and sophisticated logistical solutions to mitigate transit damage. This inherent requirement significantly elevates operational expenditures. For instance, according to the Horticultural Trades Association, the cost of shipping containers was 82% more in February 2024 compared to an equivalent container in February 2023, reflecting a broader increase in logistics expenses that disproportionately affects the delicate nature of live plant transportation.

Key Market Trends: The emergence of subscription-based plant delivery models represents a significant evolution in the Global Online Nursery Market, shifting consumer engagement from one-time purchases to ongoing relationships. These models provide customers with regular, curated plant selections, often including care instructions and replenishment reminders, thereby simplifying plant ownership and fostering a sense of community. This approach helps online nurseries secure predictable revenue streams and enhance customer loyalty, as individuals appreciate the convenience of scheduled deliveries and the discovery of new plant varieties.

