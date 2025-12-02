Fruit & Vegetable Processing Industry Intelligence 2020-2030 by Type, Operation, Product and Region - Clean Label Demand Reshapes Product Development

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market, valued at USD 65.34 Billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.88% to reach USD 82.12 Billion by 2030. Growth is driven by rising demand for convenient, ready-to-use food options, increasing health awareness supporting processed fruit and vegetable ingredients, and expansion in global food service operations.

Key Market Drivers: The global fruit and vegetable processing market is significantly influenced by the escalating demand for convenience and ready-to-eat food products. Increasing urbanization and fast-paced lifestyles are driving consumer preference for easily accessible, minimally prepared food options such as pre-cut, frozen, and ready-to-heat meals. This shift is prompting major investments in production capacity; for example, in November 2024, Nestle USA announced a $150 million expansion of its Gaffney, South Carolina, facility, adding a new line dedicated to single-serve frozen meals. Advancements in processing technologies - including aseptic packaging, high-pressure processing, and improved freezing techniques - are further enhancing product shelf life, nutritional quality, and safety. The Nestle expansion also incorporates advanced automation and digital technologies to boost efficiency. According to the FAO, global fruit and vegetable production reached 2.1 billion tonnes in 2023, a 1 percent increase from 2022, reinforcing the abundant raw material base supporting growth.

Key Market Challenges: A significant challenge impeding the growth of the Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market is the inherent volatility in raw material supply and pricing. Unpredictable climate conditions and fluctuating agricultural outputs directly affect availability and cost of key fruits and vegetables, complicating procurement and production planning. This leads to increased operating costs and makes long-term financial forecasting difficult for processors. According to ProducePay's 2024 Fresh Produce Industry Volatility Report, fresh produce pricing exhibited 70% annualized volatility in 2023. Such instability erodes profit margins and limits investment capacity, making it difficult for producers to maintain consistent product pricing or plan expansions, ultimately restricting overall market growth.

Key Market Trends: The rising demand for clean label and transparent product offerings. Increasing consumer preference for products with simple, recognizable ingredients and clear sourcing is reshaping processed fruit and vegetable product development. Regulatory shifts reflect this trend: according to the Institute of Food Technologists in December 2024, the 2023 California Food Safety Act - which banned four food additives - prompted similar legislative initiatives in nearly a dozen additional U.S. states. Manufacturers are responding with reformulated offerings; for example, Dole Packaged Foods announced new product lines in March 2023 that exclude processed sugars, addressing consumer demand for health-conscious and transparent formulations.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Bosch Packaging Technology

Buhler Group

Campbell Soup Company

H. J. Heinz Company

JBT Corporation

Krones AG

Maxwell Chase Technologies LLC

McCain Foods Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

Safeway Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Type:

Pre-Processing Equipment

Washing & Dewatering

Peeling/Inspection/Slicing

Others

By Operation Type:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By Product Type:

Fresh

Fresh-Cut

Canned

Frozen

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $65.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $82.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

