Milepost acquires Enkla Elbolaget’s charging stations for every-day charging

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milepost AB, Sweden’s first independent EV-charging operator specialized in every-day charging, acquires Enkla Elbolaget’s EV charging stations.

Enkla Elbolaget is an electricity provider that offers electricity services for consumers and enterprises. Enkla Elbolaget has customers throughout Sweden and provides services to both consumers and enterprises. Since 2015 they have also provided EV-charging services in Karlshamn, Kristianstad and Ronneby municipalities.

Milepost and Enkla Elbolaget have now entered into an agreement whereby Milepost acquires all charging stations owned by Enkla Elbolaget in these 3 municipalities. The EV-charging sites are used for every-day charging and enable customers to charge their EVs where they live, work, or visit.

Milepost will now integrate these sites into Milepost’s network of charging stations across Sweden, soon covering 40 municipalities. The parties plans to complete the integration before year-end 2025.

Milepost has previously carried out similar acquisitions in neighboring municipalities such as Sölvesborg and Tingsryd, as well as in Sundsvall and Vallentuna.

About Milepost

Milepost specializes in establishing urban EV-charging, enabling people to charge their cars where they live, work or visit. Milepost’s charge points are deployed in cooperation with municipalities and real-estate owners. Milepost’s services and charge points are available across Sweden, and new municipalities are continuously being added. Milepost is financed by Obligo Investment Group and Milepost’s management.