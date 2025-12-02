Global Uranium Completes Wyoming Technical Field Program at Airline Project

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2025 technical field program at the Airline Project in Wyoming, United States. The program achieved its primary objectives of increasing survey resolution, expanding coverage into newly staked ground, and validating the field methodologies for future regional exploration work. The fall campaign was carried out over nine days in late-October, and was completed by a field team from Big Rock Exploration. The work included a high-resolution ground-based radiometric survey, detailed geological mapping, and targeted rock sampling on the Airline project, which forms part of Global Uranium’s broader Wyoming uranium portfolio.

A total of 56.27 line-kilometres of radiometric data were collected using RadiaCode RC-102 detectors, complemented by RS-125 scintillometer readings for quality control. Data were captured at approximately along north-south survey lines spaced twenty-five metres apart. The survey is anticipated to refine the definition of previously discovered uranium anomalies and identified new zones of elevated radioactivity on the property. All data will be reviewed, cleaned, and normalized prior to gridding and integration into the Company’s regional exploration model.

Mapping was completed over key anomaly zones and traverses across the Wind River Formation. These geological observations are intended to be used to improve mapping of favorable permeable horizons and structural features consistent with roll-front uranium deposition. Sixteen rock samples were collected from outcrop and subcrop and shipped to ALS Reno for geochemical analysis, along with certified blank and standard reference materials to ensure quality control.

The technical work in Wyoming represents an important advancement in Global Uranium’s systematic exploration approach. The combination of geophysical and geochemical datasets is expected to allow the Company to refine its targeting of potential near-surface uranium mineralization across the project area. Laboratory results are expected later this season, after which Global Uranium will finalize its 2026 exploration strategy.

Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium, commented: “This program provided a valuable opportunity to ground-truth earlier survey results and extend high-quality data coverage into newly acquired ground. The data we collected will position us well for expanded work across the Wyoming portfolio next year.”

QUALIFIED PERSON

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Global Uranium’s Vice President of Exploration, and a “Qualified Person” under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

For a discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see its technical report entitled, “NI 43-101 on the Northwest Athabasca Project Northern Saskatchewan Centered at: Latitude 59°24’00” N, Longitude 109°54’00” W”, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Global Uranium Corp.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

