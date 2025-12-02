Stareep Announces Major Brand Positioning Upgrade and Global Expansion Ahead of CES Debut

Shenzhen, China, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stareep is entering a new phase of development with an upgraded brand positioning and a clear strategy to move beyond its role as a new generation smart bed brand. The company is actively building a smart home ecosystem that extends across the bedroom, the living room, and the entire household. Through this transition, Stareep aims to strengthen its identity as a definer of intelligent sleep and an innovative leader in smart living.







Stareep S3 Ultra (Dual-Smart Bed)



A key part of this evolution is the introduction of the industry's first AI Sleep Agent . This technology focuses on multi-sensory intelligent interaction and enables full home data integration. The AI Sleep Agent combines electric drive and control (heart), artificial intelligence algorithms (brain), new flexible support materials (bone), multimodal sensors (perception), and intelligent control interaction (extension) to solve problems before, during, and after sleep and promote healthy sleep. The launch of this capability supports the company’s long-term ambition to advance AI-powered sleep innovation at the household level.

Stareep has attracted two rounds of investor interest within just three months, with the total investment reaching several hundred million RMB, reflecting the company's rapid commercial growth. The company has also achieved notable market performance with stores operating in more than twenty cities across China. These locations recorded profitability in the first month of operation and the average transaction value has exceeded RMB 55,000 (US $7740). This performance indicates strong monetization capability and rare industry-level growth momentum in the smart home category.

Capital market confidence continued to increase with the announcement of a RMB 500 million strategic partnership. This follows the nearly RMB 100 million financing (approximately US $14.06 million) completed in September and marks an important milestone as Stareep strengthens the foundations of its future ecosystem layout. The company’s expansion in both technology development and retail channels highlights growing recognition from strategic investors.

Stareep also announced that it will make its international debut at CES. The upcoming showcase will present its latest innovations and demonstrate the capabilities of China’s smart home ecosystem on a global stage. The company expects its CES presence to support worldwide brand recognition and future international expansion.

Market implementation results continue to show positive momentum. Store openings in more than twenty cities reflect strong consumer demand and acceptance for Stareep’s smart ecosystem, reinforcing the company’s long-term vision for full scenario intelligent living.

“We are committed to building a sleeping intelligent body that integrates the drive, the brain, new materials, sensors, and control so we can deliver healthy sleep for families,” said the founder, Allen Tsai. “Our goal is not simply to offer a smart bed but to create a complete smart-home experience that spans every room in the house.”

About Stareep

Stareep is a Shenzhen-based smart home company committed to building a smart home ecosystem spanning the bedroom, the living room, and the entire household. With its brand positioning upgrade, the company declares itself the definer of intelligent sleep and the innovative leader in smart living. Its product line is centered on AI-powered sleep technologies and full-home data integration. Stareep is headquartered at Room 801, West Tower, Skyworth Semiconductor Design Building, No. 18, Gaoxin South Fourth Road, Gaoxin Community, Yuehai Street, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China. For more information, visit: https://stareep.net/