Genvor and Tuskegee University Announce Teaming Agreement to Advance Peptide Research and Sustainable Crop Protection Technologies

Woodland, CA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genvor, Inc. (OTC: GNVR), a pioneer in AI-accelerated peptide technology for sustainable agriculture, today announced it has entered into a formal teaming agreement with Tuskegee University, a premier research institution renowned for innovation in agricultural science and biotechnology. The collaboration seeks to fast-track next-generation peptide technologies through advances in biological manufacturing and the discovery of novel sequences that enhance crop protection, resilience, and nutrient performance.

The agreement establishes a cooperative framework for joint research, testing, and grant-supported development between Genvor and Tuskegee’s Center for Biomedical Research. The partnership provides Genvor access to university research laboratories, scientific instrumentation, and the next generation of agricultural scientists, enabling faster innovation cycles and expanded scientific validation of its proprietary active ingredients.

“This partnership marks a pivotal step in Genvor’s mission to enhance biological crop protection through the power of peptides,” said Chad Pawlak, Chief Executive Officer of Genvor. “Tuskegee University’s scientific excellence and access to world-class research facilities create the perfect environment to accelerate innovation and bring forward solutions that meet the demands of today's agricultural challenges.”

“Tuskegee University is known for solving the world’s most complex problems and this partnership with Genvor is a meaningful example of that,” said Dr. Mark A. Brown, President and CEO, Tuskegee University. “The research through this relationship exposes our students to crop protection and sustainable agriculture that may ultimately support farming across the country. Tuskegee University has entered its Renaissance Era and this kind of collaboration is a significant part of that.”

“Working with Genvor allows us to translate decades of peptide research into scalable, real-world impact,” said Dr. Jesse Jaynes, Professor of Biochemistry at Tuskegee University’s College of Agriculture, Environment, & Nutrition Sciences, College of Arts and Sciences and IBSC PhD Program and founding scientist behind Genvor’s core technologies. “This collaboration expands the reach of our peptide platforms beyond discovery and into field application, product validation, and sustainable agricultural practice.”

Dr. Timothy Turner, Associate Vice President for Research, Tuskegee University Center for Biomedical Research, added, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Genvor in advancing peptide technology. The partnership not only deepens our applied research portfolio but also provides valuable training and experience for our students as they engage in innovation that has the potential to transform global agriculture.”

The teaming agreement underscores Genvor’s commitment to science-driven sustainability and strategic partnerships that amplify its impact in the biological crop protection sector. By bridging university research with commercial development, Genvor continues to strengthen its leadership in biologicals, crop resilience, and regenerative agricultural innovation.

About Genvor

Genvor, Inc. (OTC: GNVR) is a biotechnology company pioneering peptide-based solutions for crop protection and plant health. With a focus on sustainable agriculture, Genvor develops and commercializes biological actives that enhance crop performance, reduce chemical inputs, and support regenerative farming systems. Through its partnerships and technology platforms, Genvor is advancing a new era of natural, science-based crop protection For more information, visit www.genvor.com.

About Tuskegee University

Located in Tuskegee, Alabama, Tuskegee University is a private, state-related and nationally ranked land-grant institution that serves a racially, ethnically and religiously diverse student body of 3,000-plus students. The institution was founded in 1881 by Booker T. Washington and is one of the nation's historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges since 1933, Tuskegee’s academic programs — many accredited by their respective accrediting bodies — currently lead to 41 bachelor’s, 16 master’s and five doctoral degree opportunities. For more information about Tuskegee University, visit www.tuskegee.edu.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential benefits, outcomes, and scope of the collaboration between Genvor and Tuskegee University. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, research results, funding outcomes, market adoption, and regulatory developments. Genvor undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

