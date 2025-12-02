Church-based translation startup OneAccord celebrates 200th subscriber, helping churches break language barriers

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneAccord, a church-focused language translation platform powered by AI, has now reached a company milestone of 200 subscribers, doubling its subscriber base in less than six months. Its subscribers are individual church congregations of all sizes around the world that use OneAccord to translate their services in real time into more than 50 languages.





From humble beginnings, OneAccord began life in December 2023 as a simple application designed to help a local English church provide translation for their sole Spanish speaker, after struggling to find interpreters. Since then, OneAccord has grown into a fully-fledged company, reaching 100 subscribers on May 31, 2025, and then doubling that total later in the same year.

“I’m both stunned and grateful to have reached this milestone as a company,” said Anne Adams, developer and CEO of OneAccord, who also serves as a church interpreter. “I built the platform with one person in mind, so it’s unbelievable to now hear from subscribers around the world that our platform is bringing their church communities closer.”

OneAccord combines an algorithm tailor-made for biblical terminology and concepts, with an easy-to-navigate user interface, making sure that congregation members can quickly access text and audio translation in their chosen languages.

Anne added, “I know firsthand what it’s like to walk into a church in my new home country and not understand anything, so to now be able to help others in the same situation, I can’t fully express how great that feels. It inspires our team every day to keep working to make it even better, to help more people feel at home in their church communities.”

OneAccord subscribers receive their own branded translation page and QR code with customizable subscription plans and language choices. In addition, they have access to a friendly support team of church interpreters and sound technicians providing regular translation quality assurance checks, onboarding calls, and technical support.

About OneAccord

OneAccord is an AI-powered translation platform designed exclusively for churches of all sizes. Since December 2023, OneAccord has quickly become a recognized brand in live church translation, combining high-quality translation and an accessible user experience with a deep understanding of the local church. OneAccord’s vision is to empower church congregations to serve their minority communities by providing translation, helping them grow spiritually and feel more integrated into their church.



