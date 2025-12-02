Charli Brings High-Assurance AI to Capital Markets; Unveils Governance Blueprint and Q4 Platform Expansion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charli, the AI company building the trusted infrastructure for the new economy, today announced the strategic expansion of its platform, cementing its position as the "safe pair of hands" for AI in capital markets. Following the successful market validation of its flagship product, InvestorEdge, Charli confirms it will release two new high-assurance products in Q4: IssuerEdge and DeveloperEdge.

This expansion marks the transition of Charli from a single-solution provider to a comprehensive platform. Underpinning this suite is the company’s proprietary "Blueprint for Governance," a framework designed to eliminate the AI ‘black box’ by ensuring all reasoning is deterministic, fully auditable, and compliant with financial regulations.

"The capital markets don't need more chatbots; they need a trusted infrastructure," said Kevin Collins, CEO of Charli. "We proved with InvestorEdge that we can deliver deep, hallucination-free financial intelligence. Now, with the upcoming release of IssuerEdge and DeveloperEdge, we are applying that same 'Reasoning Governance' to the rest of the ecosystem. We aren't just launching new products; we are delivering the first complete, industrial-grade AI platform that is safe enough for Wall Street to actually use."

A Unified Platform for the Capital Markets

With the Q4 expansion, the Charli platform will cover the three critical pillars of the financial ecosystem:

IssuerEdge (Launching Q4): A new product designed for corporate issuers and Investor Relations teams. It allows public companies to automate complex disclosure and communication workflows while maintaining strict control over their narrative—a critical requirement in a regulated environment.

DeveloperEdge (Launching Q4): For the first time, Charli is opening its "High-Assurance" platform to technical teams. This product allows enterprise engineers to build custom applications on top of Charli's governed reasoning layer, enabling them to innovate rapidly without inheriting the compliance risks associated with raw LLMs.



Momentum Ahead of Strategic Milestones

This product roadmap underscores Charli’s commitment to "Reasoning Governance"—a methodology that prioritizes accuracy and auditability over generative hype. By securing the trust of early adopters in the mid-market with InvestorEdge, Charli has validated the demand for a governance-first approach, setting the stage for broader institutional adoption as the platform scales in the coming quarter.

"We saw first-hand how trusted AI can impact our startup community and accelerate their investor engagement with concrete, actionable advice,” said Krista Bezanson, VP Business Development and Strategy at Life Sciences Nova Scotia. “Charli gave founders the confidence to use AI in front of investors, not just behind the scenes."

About Charli

Charli is the premier AI platform for verifiable financial intelligence. By combining advanced reasoning capabilities with a strict governance framework, Charli empowers the capital markets to automate complex decision-making without compromising on trust or compliance. For more information, visit www.charliai.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joel Emery

Marketing Communications

marketing@charli.ai