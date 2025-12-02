Date Draft Aims to Gamify Ghosting with Revolutionary "Trade Room" Feature - Shifts Launch to January 2026 for Enhanced User Experience

WASHINGTON, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Draft, a new mobile dating app launching in January 2026, is tackling one of the digital dating world's most pervasive problems—ghosting—by turning it from a frustrating dead-end into a dynamic game. The app’s flagship innovation, the "Trade Room," is designed to transform passive rejection into active, respectful new connections.

Unlike traditional apps where conversations that fizzle out simply disappear, Date Draft introduces a novel concept. If a user feels a match isn't the right fit, they can anonymously place that profile into the "Trade Room." From there, other members within the app can view and "draft" the profile, opening a brand-new chat and a fresh opportunity for connection.

"We've all been on both sides of ghosting—it's a deflating and confusing experience that leaves everyone feeling disconnected," said Sergio Giles, CEO and Founder of Date Draft. "Instead of letting matches gather digital dust, we asked, 'What if that unused potential could be recycled for another member?’ The Trade Room gamifies the process. It turns a negative into a positive, making the ecosystem more respectful, dynamic, and frankly, more fun."

The core goals of Date Draft are to:

Combat Ghosting Culture: Provide a structured, low-conflict alternative to simply disappearing on a match.

Foster Community-Driven Connections: Leverage the social networks of its users to facilitate introductions that an algorithm might miss.

Increase Engagement: Create a more dynamic and interactive app experience that encourages users to actively participate in the matching process for both themselves and other members.

Build a More Respectful Ecosystem: Reframe rejection not as a personal failure, but as a simple mismatch that can be redirected into a potential opportunity for someone else.





"Date Draft isn't just another swiping app," Giles added. "It's a social experiment. We're empowering our community to be curators for each other. It’s about giving every connection a second chance and making the search for meaningful relationships a collaborative effort."

Date Draft is available for download starting in January 2026 on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Click here to view our "Stop the Ghosting.... Start the Trading. Join the Draft!" video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qv47BJOmzFM

About Date Draft

Date Draft is a mobile dating application founded on the principle of creating more respectful and engaging social connections. Its patented Trade Room feature is the first of its kind, designed to address the modern dating pain point of ghosting by transforming it into a gamified, community-oriented experience. For more information, visit www.datedraft.com.

Media Contact:

Dawn Gunn

Public Relations President

Dawn.gunn@datedraft.com