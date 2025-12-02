AnewHealth Names Ken Burdick Chairman of Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, OH and MOORESTOWN, NJ, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnewHealth, a national provider of advanced pharmacy solutions that improve health outcomes for people with complex medical needs through high-touch clinical pharmacy care, adherence-focused prescription fulfillment services and predictive risk reduction analytics, today announced the appointment of Ken Burdick as Chairman of the company’s board of directors.

Burdick is a seasoned executive with over four decades of experience in the healthcare industry, spanning leadership roles across managed care, health insurance and behavioral health, as well as board positions for public and private companies. He most recently held the role of CEO at LifeStance Health, where he continues to serve as Executive Chairman. Burdick has also held leadership roles at Centene Corporation, WellCare Health Plans, UnitedHealth Group and Cigna Corporation.

“Ken is a pioneer in the healthcare landscape, and his accomplishments, extensive background and expertise make him a natural fit for our vision to enable better health for people with the most complex, chronic care needs, wherever they call home,” said Brian Adams, President & CEO of AnewHealth. “His strong commitment to helping people live healthier and expanding access to quality care will be an invaluable asset as AnewHealth continues to grow our national reach and further strengthen partnerships with leading payer and provider organizations. We are pleased to welcome Ken as Chairman of our board.”

“AnewHealth is an innovative organization that is transforming healthcare and outcomes for people with complex care needs and their healthcare teams, and I am proud to join the company’s board of directors as Chairman,” said Burdick. “Medication-related and chronic care issues present some of healthcare’s toughest challenges. I look forward to supporting AnewHealth as the organization continues to develop and expand some of the long-overdue solutions the healthcare industry needs to address these challenges and enable more people across the U.S. to thrive at home and in their communities.”

About AnewHealth

AnewHealth is one of the nation’s leading pharmacy care management companies that specializes in caring for people with the most complex, chronic needs—wherever they call home. The company enables better health and quality of life for patients while helping the healthcare organizations who support them improve key clinical and cost outcomes. Established in 2023 through the combination of ExactCare Pharmacy and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, AnewHealth provides a suite of solutions that includes comprehensive pharmacy services with national dispensing; proprietary science-based technology to optimize medication therapy; full-service pharmacy benefit management; and specialized support services for PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly). Today, AnewHealth cares for more than 135,000 people nationwide through strong healthcare partnerships with risk-bearing providers, primary and specialty care providers, kidney care and dialysis providers, home health organizations, and managed care plans. For more info, visit our website: anewhealthrx.com