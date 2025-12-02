Enphase Energy Introduces PowerMatch Technology in Europe to Deliver More Usable Battery Energy and Savings

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of PowerMatch™ technology in Europe. PowerMatch intelligently adjusts IQ® Battery output to match a home’s real-time power needs, delivering more usable energy, longer battery life, and greater long-term savings. Watch a video about how it works.

Unlike hybrid systems that push all power through a single large inverter, the IQ® Battery 5P uses six embedded microinverters that can scale output dynamically. By activating only the microinverters needed, PowerMatch helps reduce low-load efficiency losses and allows homeowners to use more of the energy they store. Enphase testing and modeling indicate that IQ Battery 5P™ systems enabled with PowerMatch may last up to 40% longer than select competitor batteries and may deliver up to an estimated $1,700 in additional savings over 15 years, depending on system configuration, usage patterns, and regional tariffs.

“In real homes, loads tend to sip power for hours at a time due to appliances and devices that never fully shut off,” said Jannik Schall, chief product officer and co-founder of 1KOMMA5°, an energy company and leading installer of Enphase products in Europe. “With PowerMatch, our customers can see more of the energy they store show up as useful power, especially when the house is running on light loads.”

“Battery efficiency isn’t just about capacity on paper, it's about how much energy a family can actually use each day,” said Fidelma Matthews, CEO of Solar in Spain, an installer of Enphase products in Spain. “PowerMatch helps our customers stretch every kilowatt-hour further, especially during extended light-load periods. It can mean more value from your batteries, more savings, and happier homeowners.”

“PowerMatch makes our jobs easier because it aligns with how homes really use energy,” said Spilios Proiskos, sales director and CTO at Green Effect, an installer of Enphase products in Greece. “Instead of watching efficiency drop off when the house is quiet, customers see consistent performance across the entire load range. It’s a smarter way to deliver stored power and can translate to real long-term savings.”

“PowerMatch gives homeowners only the power they need – exactly when they need it,” said Aaron Gordon, senior vice president and general manager of the systems business unit at Enphase Energy. “A hybrid single-inverter system is like powering a whole house with one light switch — fine when every room is in use, but wasteful when only one room needs power. PowerMatch works the way a home actually operates, directing just the right amount of energy where it’s needed. The result is more usable energy and more savings from the same battery capacity.”

PowerMatch is available immediately in Europe for grid-tied IQ Battery 5P systems, including batteries with FlexPhase™ technology, through an over-the-air software update. Grid-agnostic support and availability in other regions is expected in January 2026. For more information about PowerMatch, visit the Enphase websites for key European markets.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 84.8 million microinverters, and more than 5.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

