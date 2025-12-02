Zscaler Awarded a 2025 AWS Partner Award

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS),, the leader in cloud security, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Zscaler is excited to announce it has been named the winner of AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year (NAMER), recognizing the top AWS Marketplace Partners with significant AWS Marketplace transactions.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers. Zscaler’s recognition in this category is a testament to its growth and strong partnership with AWS. By focusing on co-selling, co-innovating, and driving joint success through AWS Marketplace, Zscaler and AWS have achieved record-breaking results, surpassing $1 billion dollars in sales, while empowering customers of all sizes to securely adopt the cloud and address critical use cases, including generative AI workloads, Zero Trust access to SAP, and private applications on AWS.

“Zscaler’s partnership with AWS is redefining how businesses harness the power of AI with Zero Trust security at the core,” said Raj Judge, EVP of Corporate Strategy and Board Member, Zscaler. “Winning the AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year (NAMER) award and recently surpassing $1 billion in AWS Marketplace sales reflect the trust AWS customers place in Zscaler to protect what matters most - innovating faster, securing critical workloads, and unlocking the full potential of generative AI. Together, Zscaler and AWS are shaping the future of secure AI innovation for businesses globally, and we are honored to receive this recognition."

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

Supporting Quotes:

“Presidio and Zscaler are redefining how enterprises embrace business transformation through the power of AWS Marketplace," said Jim Finn, Vice President, Cybersecurity Sales, Presidio. "With Zscaler’s leadership in Zero Trust security and AI, and our shared focus on accelerating modernization with AWS,, we are bridging the gap between innovation and execution for our customers. By integrating cutting-edge AI and delivering scalable solutions, Presidio, Zscaler, and AWS are empowering organizations to securely modernize their operations, harness marketplace agility, and achieve transformative business outcomes.”

“World Wide Technology (WWT) and Zscaler are transforming how the world’s leading enterprises design and secure scalable architectures for AI on AWS,” said Ashish Upadhyay, AVP Global Cyber Partner Alliance, WWT. “Zscaler’s momentum on AWS Marketplace allows us to co-sell with greater precision and agility, empowering customers to advance Zero Trust adoption and accelerate modernization. Together, we’re delivering solutions that simplify enterprise security, foster innovation, and position organizations to succeed in an AI-driven economy.”

Learn more about Zscaler solutions for AWS , read real-world Zscaler customer success stories , and obtain Zscaler solutions in AWS Marketplace today.

Connect with us at AWS re:Invent 2025: December 1-5, 2025, Booth #1375 at The Venetian, Las Vegas, NV

Follow Zscaler on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram .

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) is a pioneer and global leader in zero trust security. The world’s largest businesses, critical infrastructure organizations, and government agencies rely on Zscaler to secure users, branches, applications, data & devices, and to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange:tm: platform combined with advanced AI combats billions of cyber threats and policy violations every day and unlocks productivity gains for modern enterprises by reducing costs and complexity.