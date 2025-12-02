Three Trailblazing Women in Health Care Honoured with the Medal of the Member of the National Assembly

MONTREAL, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation was proud to stand alongside Jennifer Maccarone, MNA for Westmount–Saint-Louis, and join her in honouring the outstanding careers of three pioneering women in health care: Dr. Liane Feldman, Dr. Nadia Giannetti, and Dr. Lucy Gilbert. These exceptional leaders have each forged new paths in medicine, helping shape the future of world-class care at the MUHC and beyond.

Their accomplishments were celebrated during a special ceremony at Westmount’s storied Victoria Hall on Thursday November 20th, 2025, where all three received the Medal of the Member of the National Assembly by Jennifer Maccarone—an honour recognizing the doctors’ leadership, innovation and deep commitment to excellence in patient care, research and teaching. The room was filled with friends, family, patients, colleagues, as well as hospital and Foundation leadership.

“The Medal of the Member of the National Assembly is bestowed upon leaders whose impact, innovation, and vision uplift our entire community. Honouring these three exceptional women is a true privilege. They are not only leaders — they are role models for all of us. By celebrating their achievements, we send a powerful message: excellence knows no gender.”

— Jennifer Maccarone, MNA for Westmount–Saint-Louis

Dr. Liane Feldman, the first woman to serve as Surgeon-in-Chief at the MUHC and Chair of the Department of Surgery at McGill University, is renowned for pioneering minimally invasive surgical techniques, implementing multidisciplinary care pathways that improve recovery, and developing data-driven models of care. Her leadership and expertise ensure that MUHC patients benefit from the most advanced surgical approaches available, while also elevating surgical standards across Quebec and beyond.

“I am deeply honoured to receive this medal, but it truly reflects the extraordinary people I work with every day. This recognition belongs to all of them. The support of the MUHC Foundation and its donors empowers us to innovate, modernize our tools and train the next generation of surgeons. Their generosity allows us to push the boundaries of what is possible and ensures that our patients receive the very best care today, and for years to come.”

— Dr. Liane Feldman, Surgeon-in-Chief, MUHC

Dr. Nadia Giannetti, a leading heart failure and transplant specialist, has been a driving force in advancing cardiac care at the MUHC. The first woman to lead the MUHC’s Department of Cardiology, she now serves as Associate Physician-in-Chief and Director of the Courtois Cardiovascular Signature Program, a large research initiative looking at personalizing cardiac health. She is recognized for strengthening heart care across Quebec and Canada and known for her commitment to mentorship and her deeply human approach to medicine.

“Being a doctor is something I have wanted my entire life, and it’s moments like these that really put things into perspective. I am profoundly grateful to everyone who made this special honour possible. To our patients who have lived through advanced heart failure and a heart transplant, your perseverance, courage and strength are inspiring. Thank you for allowing me to be part of your journey. I am also deeply grateful to the MUHC Foundation and its donor community, whose support empowers us to think boldly and achieve the extraordinary.”

— Dr. Nadia Giannetti, Associate Physician-in-Chief, MUHC

Dr. Lucy Gilbert, a leading gynecologic oncologist and internationally recognized cancer researcher at the MUHC and the Research Institute of the MUHC (The Institute). She is also the first woman to chair the Gerald Bronfman Department of Oncology at McGill University. She is the visionary behind DOvEEgene, a groundbreaking screening test for ovarian and endometrial cancers that has the potential to redefine global standards of care by detecting cancers even before symptoms appear.

“I am deeply grateful to be honoured in this way. It reminds us that our work is not only about science—it is about people, families and communities counting on us to push care forward. None of this progress would be possible without the MUHC Foundation and its donor community. You lift us up and give us the support we need to pursue ambitious, blue-sky ideas. Your generosity allows us push the boundaries of medicine and give patients the hope and care they deserve.”

— Dr. Lucy Gilbert, Chair, Gerald Bronfman Department of Oncology, McGill University

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), one of the world’s foremost academic health facilities, was thrilled to have three of its doctors recognized in this way.

“These medals are a tremendous source of pride for the MUHC. It is one thing to encourage excellence and innovation—seeing it realized so powerfully is another. These women are true trailblazers in their fields and we are so proud to have them represent the MUHC. Our hospital is home to world-class clinicians, researchers and health professionals dedicated to improving the lives of patients here in Montreal, across Quebec, and around the world. The accomplishments of these three leaders embody that mission in action.”

— Dr. Lucie Opatrny, President and Executive Director, MUHC

The MUHC Foundation was honoured to nominate these extraordinary women. Their achievements reflect the very essence of the Foundation’s commitment to advancing women’s health through its Forward Fund: For Women’s Health campaign launched in May 2025. Jennifer Maccarone is a co-chair of that campaign, which supports groundbreaking research, the advancement of women-centred care and the advocacy of the future of women’s health at the MUHC and The Institute.

“Supporting innovation and excellence in health care is the reason the MUHC Foundation exists,” says Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO of the MUHC Foundation. “The work being done by these doctors is at the core of exceptional care and we are so proud to be a part of recognizing them in this way. Supporting their important work is not just part of our mission; it is one of the greatest privileges we have.”

— Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation



