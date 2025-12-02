Gold.com to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “GOLD”

Leading alternative assets platform focused on precious metals, numismatics, and other collectibles, completes planned name change and transition from Nasdaq

Enters into agreement to develop co-branded Gold.com credit card

Plans to ring NYSE Opening Bell on Jan. 27, 2026, to celebrate new listing

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold.com (NYSE: GOLD) (“Gold.com” or the “Company”), formerly known as A-Mark Precious Metals, a fully integrated alternative assets platform that offers an extensive range of precious metals, numismatic coins, and collectibles to consumers, collectors, and institutional clients worldwide, announced that shares of its Class A common stock will commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), under the ticker symbol “GOLD,” at the market open today. To celebrate the new listing, Gold.com plans to ring the NYSE Opening Bell on Jan. 27, 2026.

The Company will also be launching a co-branded Gold.com credit card that rewards consumers with cashback on both JM Bullion purchases and everyday spending elsewhere. Designed as a premium "top of wallet" card with competitive rewards, the product will initially roll out to JM Bullion's customer base before it is expected to expand across Gold.com's Direct-to-Consumer portfolio.

“Today is a historic day in our 60-year history as we officially change our name and debut on the NYSE,” said Greg Roberts, CEO of Gold.com, formerly known as A-Mark Precious Metals. “Changing our name to Gold.com better positions us for the future as the alternative assets category continues to evolve toward our vision focused on precious metals, numismatics, and other collectibles. We remain committed to driving sustainable growth, operational excellence, and creating lasting value for our customers, partners, and shareholders alike while we continue to strengthen and elevate our flagship brands like JM Bullion, Stack’s Bowers Galleries, and Goldline, among others.”

“We are pleased to welcome Gold.com to the New York Stock Exchange, where they are a natural fit to our diverse community of global companies,” said Chris Taylor, Chief Development Officer, NYSE Group.

“Moving to the NYSE helps to enhance our brand and broaden our exposure to new investors who are increasingly interested in gold and other precious metals,” continued Mr. Roberts. “We’re excited to join so many other world-class companies listed on the NYSE, which also bolsters our market credibility and reinforces our position as a growing industry leader. We’re equally as thrilled with the development of our premium credit card and look forward to bringing its benefits to our entire DTC network.”

Gold.com also debuted a new corporate website, featuring enhanced investor resources, streamlined access to the Company’s portfolio of brands, and educational content about the alternative assets market focused on precious metals, numismatics, and other collectibles. The website showcases a clean, modern aesthetic, highlighted by refined typography, elevated product imagery, and a streamlined layout designed to reinforce Gold.com’s refreshed corporate identity.

As previously announced, JM Bullion is also selling a range of gold and silver bullion bars designed with the new Gold.com name and logo to commemorate the transition. Additionally, the rebranding initiative is not expected to result in any management or leadership changes, and Gold.com’s headquarters have moved to Costa Mesa, California, where the Company is expanding its offices currently occupied by Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

About Gold.com

Gold.com builds on gold’s storied history and heritage to define the future of alternative asset management. Founded in 1965, Gold.com offers a comprehensive solution for all aspects of the precious metals and collectibles value chain. Its vertically integrated platform combines market expertise in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium and collectibles that include rare coins and currency with state-of-the-art logistics, financing, and minting capabilities to serve consumers, collectors, and institutional clients globally.

Gold.com’s direct-to-consumer marketplace, anchored by flagship brands JMBullion.com, Stack’s Bowers Galleries, GovMint.com, and Goldline, has served millions of customers. The Company’s trading and wholesale sales platform, which operates under A-Mark Precious Metals, maintains distribution and finance focused relationships with a network of sovereign and private mints and has been an “authorized purchaser” of the United States Mint since 1986. Gold.com’s Collateral Finance Corporation secured lending subsidiary extends bullion, numismatic, and sports card loans while A-Mark Global Logistics supports the Company’s operations with airport-adjacent distribution centers and IRA-approved storage depositories.

Gold.com is based in Costa Mesa, California, and operates across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Learn more at https://www.gold.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding expectations with respect to growth, long-term success, operational enhancement, delivery of value, access to and credibility in the public markets, continuing execution on other steps in our strategic planning and anticipated cost savings. Future events, risks and uncertainties, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results or circumstances to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the following: a neutral or negative reaction of our customers, partners and public markets to the change of our name, our brand and other corporate identifiers, and to our listing venue; our inability to seamlessly execute our rebranding strategy and the move to our new corporate headquarters location; unanticipated costs that may be incurred in connection with our rebranding and our headquarters move; potential confusion in the markets that we serve concerning our rebranding; difficulties with formulating and effectively executing on additional steps in our strategic plan; and our inability to successfully expand into other categories of collectibles or to enhance how these new asset categories are managed or transacted. There are other factors affecting our business generally which could cause our actual results to differ from those that we anticipate as a result of our rebranding program, including government regulations that might impede growth, particularly in Asia, including with respect to tariff policy; the inability to successfully integrate recently acquired businesses; changes in the current international political climate, which historically has favorably contributed to demand and volatility in the precious metals markets but also has posed certain risks and uncertainties for the Company, particularly in recent periods; increased competition for the Company’s higher margin services, which could depress pricing; the failure of the Company’s business model to respond to changes in the market environment as anticipated; changes in consumer demand and preferences for precious metal products generally; potential negative effects that inflationary pressure may have on our business; the failure of our investee companies to maintain, or address the preferences of, their customer bases; general risks of doing business in the commodity markets; and the strategic, business, economic, financial, political and governmental risks and other Risk Factors described in in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

