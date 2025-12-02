Science 37 Receives 2025 Clinical Trials Arena Site Innovation Award for R&D Leadership

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 , the leader in expanding patient access to clinical trials, today announced that it has been awarded the Research and Development – Site Innovation honor in the 2025 Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Awards . The recognition highlights Science 37’s leadership in advancing clinical research through its Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trial Site, one of the industry’s most innovative and data-driven site models.

Powered by GlobalData’s independent research, the Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Awards celebrate organizations driving meaningful progress across key areas, including R&D, Safety, Diversity, and Social Impact.

Science 37’s Direct-to-Patient Site operates as a single, nationwide, FDA-inspected site that enables sponsors to enroll and retain participants in all 50 states. By eliminating geographic barriers, the model improves access, enhances equity, and consistently delivers high-quality performance across complex therapeutic areas.

Examples of recent contributions to sponsor programs, including:

Top enrolling site in an FDA-inspected pivotal Phase 3 asthma trial, contributing 28% of all participants.

pivotal Phase 3 asthma trial, contributing of all participants. 25% of total enrollment for a pediatric Phase 3 Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) study.

of total enrollment for a pediatric Phase 3 Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) study. 55% of total enrollment in a Phase 4 narcolepsy study, supporting early recruitment completion.

of total enrollment in a Phase 4 narcolepsy study, supporting early recruitment completion. 47% of all U.S. participants in an FDA-inspected pivotal Phase 3 primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) trial.

“Receiving the Site Innovation Award reflects the transformative impact of our Direct-to-Patient Site,” said Tyler Van Horn, CEO of Science 37. “By enabling participation directly from the patient’s home, we’re broadening access, supporting regulatory confidence, and helping sponsors bring life-changing therapies to patients faster.”

As the first and only FDA-inspected Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trial Site, Science 37 has completed multiple inspections on pivotal Phase 3 trials, all resulting in No Action Indicated (NAI) outcomes. The model continues to deliver strong performance in complex programs, driving top enrollment in pivotal studies and supporting faster recruitment.

Read more about Science 37’s recognition.

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform that delivers trusted proprietary insights and tailored intelligence solutions for the world's largest industries. The company’s mission is to help clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

By combining proprietary data with human expertise and powerful AI, GlobalData provides next-generation intelligence through one connected platform.

For more information, visit https://www.globaldata.com .

About Science 37

Science 37 accelerates clinical research by expanding patient access to trials, leading to faster approvals and better health outcomes for all. Our solutions empower life sciences companies to reach diverse populations beyond traditional means of conducting clinical research. To learn more, visit www.science37.com or email science37@science37.com.

To view studies that Science 37 is actively recruiting for, please visit https://studies.science37.com/current-studies .

Media Inquiries