10 Squared Ltd Unveil New Range of EV Chargers

York, Yorkshire, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10 Squared, one of the UK’s premier digital integration specialists, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new range of EV Chargers. After years of R&D and decades of manufacturing, the technology professional’s latest innovation offers a more user-friendly, streamlined approach to delivering charging stations that feature all the specifications businesses and their clients need.



Dedicated to pushing technology to its limits, 10 Squared has become renowned within the industry for crafting digital kiosks and other machinery that solve real-world challenges, enhance brands, and create custom solutions across various industries. The company’s new range of VEO EV chargers offers a sleek modular design with fully customisable frames that can seamlessly match a brand’s design while complementing the overall look of their car park.



While it is now a requirement for new EV charging stations to include contactless payments, 10 Squared’s Customised EV Chargers take payment ease and accessibility one step further, with the option for businesses to add Chip & PIN, RFID, or app-based payment if desired. This client-centric approach extends to the VEO range’s advanced load balancing technology as standard. This feature balances how much energy the charging stations draw from a business, preventing them from sapping energy when not in use and stopping overloads or power outages elsewhere.



In addition, load balancing enables more power to be diverted to the chargers during quieter hours, meaning faster charging, which is ideal for businesses like parking garages, car dealerships, or depots where EVs are charged up overnight. This cutting-edge technology also provides a more scalable option that is better suited to large applications than other providers’ machines. The VEO EV chargers balance up to 100 sockets as standard, so that a charging area can grow alongside a business.



In the past, it was hard to see an ROI with EV chargers. Although they brought more customers to a business, the costs of installing and running them were high. In some cases, upgrades to the grid infrastructure were necessary, adding even more costs before chargers were switched on. 10 Squared’s new range is set to revolutionise the EV charging industry with one simple installation. Not only this, but the company’s VEO EVC Column offers businesses an effortless way to upgrade their existing EV chargers. These advanced machines ‘talk’ to other chargers, monitor their output, and give customers an easier way to pay.



Unlike many EV charger manufacturers, 10 Squared build every component at its factory in York. The lack of international imports means a faster turnaround, and spare parts are readily available if repairs or maintenance are needed. Pair this with the VEO Charger’s modular design, which makes maintenance much faster, and machines will be back up and running in no time. Furthermore, the company’s EV chargers align seamlessly with any payment or power provider, with software that can be updated remotely to reduce engineer callouts.



“The EV charging market is a competitive one, making it tough for a newcomer to stand out. But 10Squared is no young upstart with more ambition than market capital,” said a spokesperson for the company. “With nearly three decades of tech innovation backing us up, as well as some of the best engineers in the country, we are confident our VEO EV chargers will quickly become some of the most desirable machines for business owners and installers in the UK.”



10 Squared invites business owners and installers to browse its new range of EV chargers by visiting the website today.



About 10 Squared Ltd



Formed in 2004 from the coming together of 10 industry-leading technology professionals, 10 Squared has developed into one of the UK’s premier digital integration specialists. With combined over 200 years in the digital out of home industry, along with unrivalled expertise in the design, manufacture, installation, and servicing of a broad range of technology-based product solutions, 10 Squared provides a vast range of solutions in and around kiosk manufacture and digital innovation.



More Information



To learn more about 10 Squared Ltd and the launch of its new range of EV Chargers, please visit the website at https://10squared.co.uk/.



https://thenewsfront.com/10-squared-ltd-unveil-new-range-of-ev-chargers/