Brazil Potash Appoints Sergio Leite as President of Potássio do Brasil

Experienced executive brings proven track record operating industrial plants and implementing projects totaling nearly US$20 billion across mining, steel, railway, and port infrastructure sectors in Brazil and abroad

Executive brings proven track record leading teams to raise multi-billion-dollar funding necessary to successfully deliver large-scale projects

Four decades of leadership experience with strong networks in Brazil across government, financial, and industrial sectors





MANAUS, Brazil, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a developer and builder of Brazil’s largest potash fertilizer project, today announced the appointment of Sergio Leite as President of Potássio do Brasil Ltda., the Company’s wholly-owned Brazilian subsidiary responsible for the development and construction of the Autazes Potash Project.

“Mr. Leite brings ~40 years of executive experience successfully delivering large-scale steel plants, mining and infrastructure projects for which he raised billions in capital by leading negotiations with key stakeholders. His extensive background positions him ideally to advance the Autazes Project as we accelerate our path to construction,” said Matt Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Brazil Potash.

Proven Track Record in Project Financing and Execution

Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Leite has demonstrated exceptional capability leading teams that raised billions of dollars to fund the construction of large-scale projects mainly in the mining sector. As Chief Executive Officer of Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém, a joint venture between Vale S.A. and Korean steel companies POSCO and DongKuk, he led a team that negotiated a US$2.9 billion loan contract with a pool of banks including Brazil’s BNDES, Korean Export Credit Agencies and a syndicate of eight banks.

As CEO of BAFER – Bahia Ferrovias, Mr. Leite led efforts to secure substantial funds to support railway infrastructure development. His extensive experience also includes senior roles at Vale S.A., where he served as Operational Director, CEO of Vale Oman, and Institutional Relations and Sustainability Director, developing strong networks with key government ministries and regulatory authorities.

“I am honored to join Brazil Potash at this pivotal moment in the Company’s development,” said Sergio Leite. “The Autazes Project represents a transformational opportunity for Brazil’s agricultural sector and food security. I look forward to leveraging my relationships with BNDES and other important banks, government authorities, and international financial institutions to help secure the funding needed to build Brazil’s premier domestic potash operation.”

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the appointment of Mr. Leite, his experience and qualifications, project financing activities, construction advancement, the planned development of the Autazes Project, and the benefits expected to result from Mr. Leite’s appointment, are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, for the IPO filed with the SEC and the supplemented PREP prospectus filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, unless required by law.

Contact:

Brazil Potash Investor Relations

info@brazilpotash.com