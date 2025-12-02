Kinetics Invests in and Partners with Amogy to Advance Clean Energy Solutions for Floating Power and Data Center Infrastructure

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amogy, a provider of scalable and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, today announced an investment from and strategic partnership with Kinetics, a London-based energy company dedicated to cleaner, flexible energy systems. The collaboration will accelerate the development and deployment of ammonia-based clean power technologies for next-generation zero-emission Powerships - floating power plants - designed to support floating AI data centers and other emerging digital infrastructure.

Under the partnership, Amogy and Kinetics, a Karpowership initiative, will explore opportunities to jointly evaluate and pilot Amogy’s ammonia-to-power solutions to decarbonize Karpowership’s fleet of Powerships™. The parties will also explore commercial-scale opportunities to deploy Amogy’s technology in delivering clean, reliable floating power to AI data centers and other emerging applications.





Amogy’s proprietary ammonia-to-power technology leverages advanced catalyst materials to efficiently crack ammonia into hydrogen on-site. The hydrogen is then fed into a fuel cell or an engine, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions. The system’s modular design makes it adaptable and scalable, ideally suited for distributed power generation and maritime applications that demand both reliability and efficiency.

“We are proud to welcome Kinetics as both a strategic partner and investor in Amogy,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “This collaboration underscores the growing global momentum behind ammonia as a practical and scalable source of clean energy. By pairing Amogy’s ammonia-to-power solutions with Kinetics’ expertise in floating power infrastructure, we can provide fast, flexible, and zero-carbon power to meet the needs of the world’s fastest-growing markets and most energy-demanding applications.”

“We are pleased to partner with Amogy in our journey to build the clean energy systems of the future,” said Mehmet Katmer, General Manager of Kinetics. “At Kinetics, our mission is to accelerate the shift toward cleaner and more flexible energy systems, and ammonia-to-power technology is a key enabler for the next generation of floating power solutions. By combining Amogy’s innovation with our expertise in deploying large-scale floating infrastructure, we are advancing toward zero-emission floating power for communities and data ecosystems worldwide.”

The partnership and investment build on Kinetics’ expanding portfolio of low-carbon and renewable energy initiatives, including recent ventures in floating data centers and LNG-to-power assets.

Together, Amogy and Kinetics plan to pioneer ammonia-based power systems for floating power infrastructure and beyond, delivering clean, flexible, and scalable energy solutions that serve both traditional grid demand and emerging digital ecosystems.

About Amogy

Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like power generation, maritime shipping, and heavy industry. Proven in real-world applications, its patented ammonia cracking technology offers a mature, scalable, and highly efficient method for splitting ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen. The produced hydrogen is directed to integrated fuel cells or hydrogen engines, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions.

Amogy is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with additional locations including Houston, Texas and Seoul, South Korea. Amogy is backed by investors including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation, Samsung Heavy Industries, BHP Ventures, and AP Ventures. For more information, follow Amogy on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube, or visit www.amogy.co.

About Kinetics

Kinetics - a Karpowership initiative - is an energy company dedicated to cleaner, flexible energy systems. It specializes in the building, development, delivery, and leasing of floating LNG assets and renewable energy platforms, including battery energy storage systems (BESS), tailored to meet the evolving needs of utilities, governments, and independent power producers. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and impact, Kinetics is redefining how energy infrastructure is deployed and accessed in a decarbonizing world.

For media inquiries:

Kinetics:

pr@kineticsenergies.com

Amogy:

Amogy@marketbridge.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d5eb9e0-5648-4a41-89be-cdeb4f8c7698