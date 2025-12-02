Tech Expert, James Altucher, Sounds Alarm in New Presentation: “A New Tech Shockwave Is About to Hit America”

Washington, D.C., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology expert and bestselling author James Altucher has released a presentation warning Americans that the United States is on the verge of a historic technological transformation. Altucher claims that the next wave of disruption will not stem from a single breakthrough—but from two world-changing technologies merging at the same time.

“This is going to trigger the biggest age of tech disruptions we’ve ever seen,” Altucher says, underscoring his belief that the shift will dwarf the digital revolutions of the past three decades.

A New “Inflection Point” for Global Technology

Altucher states that people dramatically underestimate how quickly this shift is unfolding. In his words, “I predict the few everyday folks who prepare will have a chance to build wealth faster than any other time in history… as little-known convergence companies catapult to the Fortune 500 list in record times.”

He emphasizes that the current AI boom is merely the beginning—and that AI alone cannot sustain its trajectory. According to Altucher, “Big tech has been investing billions of dollars in these GPUs and AI data centers… but that’s still not enough.”

The real shift begins, he argues, when AI meets a far more powerful computational engine. “This will be like AI on steroids,” Altucher says. “Our conventional computers are not powerful enough to process all that data… AI is hitting a wall.”

Quantum Acceleration: A Leap Beyond Traditional Computing

Altucher describes quantum computing as the crucial missing piece. Highlighting its capabilities, he notes: “These computers can perform endless complex calculations in zero-time, warp-speeding human knowledge and development.”

He offers a simple analogy: if a classical computer must open a million doors one at a time to find a hidden tiger, a quantum computer “can open them all at the same time and instantly find the tiger.”

And according to Altucher, major breakthroughs have already been achieved. He points to a stunning milestone he cites in his briefing: “Google recently gave one of its quantum computers a problem that was virtually impossible to solve… Google’s quantum computer solved it in just five minutes.”

He believes this marks a turning point. “Quantum technology is advancing so fast that I believe this new announcement will shock everyone.”

“A Disruption So Large It Will Divide America”

The convergence of AI and quantum computing, Altucher argues, is not a distant theory—it is happening now, behind the scenes, inside the world’s most powerful corporations.

He highlights how Nvidia, one of the leaders in AI infrastructure, is already integrating quantum systems into its ecosystem, launching what he calls “the first quantum-AI data center.” Google has formed a dedicated team called “Google Quantum AI,” while Microsoft recently revealed a breakthrough Majorana-based quantum chip.

He warns: “Companies that fail to adapt will be left behind… and could go bankrupt in a blink of an eye.”

Altucher expects a national dividing line between “the convergence winners… and the losers.”

He also stresses that early signs of this shift are already appearing across multiple industries. “Early quantum technologies are already being tested in real-world applications like drug discovery, finance, and logistics,” he notes.

According to Altucher, this is only the beginning. “I believe this will unleash the biggest tech disruption ever.”

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a former hedge-fund manager, entrepreneur, author, and widely recognized technology thinker. He earned his computer science degree from Cornell University, where he began studying machine learning decades before it reached mainstream attention. He later conducted AI research at Carnegie Mellon University and contributed to the development of “Deep Thought,” one of the earliest AI supercomputers. He later advised IBM on “Deep Blue,” the system that famously defeated world chess champion Garry Kasparov.

Over the course of his career, Altucher has founded or co-founded more than 20 companies, advised leading firms in Silicon Valley, and built a global audience through his podcast, The James Altucher Show, which has surpassed 70 million downloads. His commentary on technology, innovation, and disruption has been featured across major media and continues to influence investors, entrepreneurs, and researchers around the world.