AirJoule Technologies Identifies Nexus Data Centers as AI Hyperscale Developer and Advances Existing MOU Toward First Deployment of Onsite Water Purchase Agreement Using Waste Heat from Planned Nexus Data Centers Campus Under Construction in Hubbard, Texas

RONAN, Mont., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or “AIRJ”), today identified Nexus Data Centers (“Nexus”) as the AI hyperscale data center developer previously referenced in its June 2025 memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) press release and is now accelerating the first deployment of AirJoule systems via an industrial-scale Water Purchase Agreement (“WPA”).

Under the proposed WPA, AIRJ expects to deploy initial AirJoule systems at Nexus’ mega campus in Hubbard, Texas in the second half of 2026, subject to campus phasing. AirJoule utilizes waste heat and metal-organic frameworks – the subject of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry – to produce high purity distilled water from air. In this deployment, waste heat from Nexus’ onsite power generation and data center operations will be used to produce water that will then be sold to Nexus for use in power generation, cooling systems, and other operational requirements.

The collaboration with Nexus exemplifies the convergence of circular economy principles with critical digital infrastructure: transforming thermal energy that would otherwise be dissipated into the atmosphere into valuable water resources, while simultaneously addressing the urgent water security needs facing AI hyperscale data center development.

Earlier this year, in collaboration with the City of Hubbard and Nexus, AIRJ deployed a field demonstration system in Hubbard to validate waste-heat-to-water performance in real-world operational conditions. The Hubbard deployment has been generating performance data and demonstrating system reliability across diverse environmental conditions, which has been critical in preparing for the Nexus deployment and other future data center and commercial installations.

Strategic Validation for Industrial-Scale Atmospheric Water Generation

“Identifying Nexus as our AI hyperscale collaborator underscores the progress we’ve made under our June MOU and our path toward a first deployment of an industrial-scale water purchase agreement,” said Matt Jore, Chief Executive Officer of AirJoule Technologies. “Nexus is constructing one of the largest AI data center campuses in the world, and our continued work together supports validation that AirJoule’s waste-heat-to-water platform can address urgent water security and sustainability needs for data center operators and other industrial customers.”

“We’re excited to be working with AirJoule Technologies on a water purchase agreement where AirJoule will sustainably produce distilled water from our operational waste heat,” said Ivan Van der Walt, Managing Partner of Nexus Data Centers. “Water sustainability is a critical consideration for data center operators. AirJoule’s waste-heat-to-water approach provides a superior solution by utilizing thermal energy we are already generating to produce high purity water for electricity production and cooling systems, and the WPA framework aligns well with our financial objectives.”

Expanding Market Validation and Commercial Pipeline

Progress on a WPA deployment with Nexus reinforces AIRJ’s go-to-market strategy of targeting large-scale industrial water consumers. This Nexus deployment is consistent with AirJoule’s selection in September 2025 as a winner of the Net Zero Innovation Hub for Data Centers competition (backed by Google, Microsoft, Data4, Vertiv, Schneider Electric, and Danfoss) that underscores the growing importance of improving water sustainability in data center operations. Data centers use millions of gallons of water per day in their cooling systems. AirJoule’s platform technology utilizes waste heat from data centers to cost-effectively access the abundant water resources available in the atmosphere. Water harvested by AirJoule can be used for evaporative cooling, to replenish line losses in closed loop systems, for power generation, or for local water replenishment programs.

AIRJ’s growing commercial pipeline beyond data center operators now includes discussions with advanced manufacturing facilities, food and beverage companies, chemical manufacturers, residential developers in water-stressed regions, and defense installations. The Nexus collaboration is expected to accelerate additional commercial commitments as prospective customers observe successful deployment at one of the world’s largest AI data center campuses.

