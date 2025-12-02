Flame Broiler Expands Offerings With Limited-Time, Health-Conscious Charbroiled Wings

Santa Ana, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flame Broiler, a leading quick-service restaurant known for its Korean-inspired rice bowls and commitment to simple, high-quality ingredients, is expanding its menu with Charbroiled Chicken Wings available December 8, 2025, through March 31, 2026. The new limited-time Char Wings bring a fresh take on a fan-favorite protein, balancing bold flavor with the brand’s cleaner-eating approach.

Brought back by popular demand, Flame Broiler’s Char Wings are flame-grilled to perfection and tossed in one of three signature sauces. Guests can choose Magic, the brand's beloved signature sauce; Original Spicy, mild heat with bold flavor; or Korean Spicy, for those who crave a fiery sauce with a blend of peppers and sesame.

“We are proud to launch Char Wings as a healthier alternative to beloved Korean Fried Chicken. Through this menu addition, Flame Broiler is able to share the flavors of Korean cuisine with our customers through a new lens,” said Flame Broiler president Christian Lee. "Charbroiled Wings further our commitment to providing healthier choices without sacrificing taste or wellness aspirations.”

Charbroiled and never fried, each order is prepared fresh and designed to be a guilt-free indulgence that fits any lifestyle. Guests can choose from four different meal sizes to fit their appetite:

Combo Meals (includes 20oz fountain beverage and choice of 8oz rice or side salad):

6-Piece Combo – $7.45

8-Piece Combo – $10.45

Wing Pieces Only:

3-Piece Wings – $5.45

10-Piece Wings – $12.45

The Char Wings will be available at Flame Broiler locations nationwide throughout the promotional period for guests across the country to experience feel-good flavors. For more information about Flame Broiler's Charbroiled Wings, visit flamebroilerusa.com.

LINK | Photos courtesy of Flame Broiler

ABOUT FLAME BROILER

Founded in 1995, Flame Broiler is a family-owned Korean business that provides delicious, fresh, and affordable Korean-inspired cuisine to neighborhoods across the country. Founder, Young Lee, established Flame Broiler as a freshly prepared concept, based on the principle that high-quality, nutritious food options should be available to everyone. Now operated by the second generation of Lees, Flame Broiler continues as a family business committed to using real ingredients, bold flavors, and friendly service to share food to feel good about. For more information about Flame Broiler or to find a location near you, visit www.flamebroilerusa.com.

###

Contact Info



Pōlani Moʻokini

polani@undermyumbrella.com

+1 626-230-4816

