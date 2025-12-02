BillionToOne to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on December 9, 2025

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BillionToOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLLN), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, today announced that the Company plans to release its financial results for third quarter ended September 30, 2025 after the market close on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. BillionToOne will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 1:30pm Pacific Time / 4:30pm Eastern Time the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please register here before the 1:30pm Pacific Time / 4:30pm Eastern Time start. A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Events” page of BillionToOne’s investor relations website at https://investors.billiontoone.com/.

About BillionToOne

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all. The company's patented Quantitative Counting Templates™ (QCT™) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level.

Investor Contact

ir@billiontoone.com

Media Contact

billiontoone@moxiegrouppr.com