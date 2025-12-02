Oral Drug Delivery Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030: Key Growth Opportunities for Tablets, Capsules, Drops, and Liquid/Syrup by Therapy Type, End User and Region

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Drug Delivery Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Oral Drug Delivery Market, valued at USD 129.77 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.80% to reach USD 203.65 Billion by 2030. Key drivers propelling this market include the increasing global prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, and cancer, which necessitate long-term medication regimens.

Key Market Drivers: Technological advancements in drug delivery systems and expanded investment in pharmaceutical research and development exert considerable influence on the Global Oral Drug Delivery Market. Innovations in solubility enhancement, controlled release mechanisms, and targeted delivery are broadening the range of orally administered therapies, including complex molecules once limited to injectable routes. These developments improve drug stability, bioavailability, and therapeutic precision. For instance, according to Fierce Biotech, in April 2025, Roche acquired Carmot Therapeutics for $2.7 billion in late 2023, securing access to three GLP-1 receptor agonists with potential for treating obesity, including oral administration. Such strategic investments emphasize the industry's dedication to patient-friendly oral formulations.

Key Market Challenges: A significant challenge impeding market expansion for oral drug delivery is the stringent regulatory approval processes. These complex procedures inherently increase the time and financial investment required to bring new oral formulations to market. This extended development timeline and heightened cost create substantial barriers for pharmaceutical companies, particularly those developing innovative therapies, by prolonging the period before potential revenue generation.

Key Market Trends: The development of personalized oral therapies is a significant trend reshaping the Global Oral Drug Delivery Market by moving towards treatments tailored to individual patient profiles. This approach leverages advancements in diagnostics and genomics to customize drug selection, dosage, and formulation, enhancing therapeutic efficacy and minimizing adverse effects. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), in 2024, the FDA approved 18 new personalized medicines, representing approximately 38 percent of all newly approved therapeutic molecular entities. These approvals underscore a growing industry commitment to individualized treatment pathways.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Novartis AG

Biocon Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bayer AG

Emisphere Technologies Inc.

Enteris Biopharma Inc.

Merrion Pharmaceuticals PLC

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Oral Drug Delivery Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Formulation:

Tablets

Capsules

Drops

Liquid or Syrup

By Type:

Controlled Release

Orodispersible Tablets

Others

By Therapy Area:

Oncology

Musculoskeletal

Immunology

Gastrointestinal

Respiratory

Cardiovascular

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Diagnostic Centres

Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $129.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $203.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6fy2r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment