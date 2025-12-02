mHealth Market Growth Opportunities and Investment Prospects 2025-2030, Featuring Medtronic, Apple, Samsung, Google, Philips and More

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mHealth Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global mHealth Market, valued at USD 71.68 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 10.70% to reach USD 131.91 Billion by 2030. The market's expansion is fundamentally supported by the widespread increase in smartphone adoption and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions demanding continuous patient monitoring. Additionally, the growing focus on patient-centric care models and the need for accessible remote healthcare solutions significantly drive market growth.

Key Market Drivers: The widespread availability of smartphones and strong internet connectivity provides the essential foundation for the growth of mHealth solutions. These technologies enable smooth data sharing, remote patient monitoring, and real-time communication between patients and healthcare professionals, helping to overcome geographical barriers and improve access to medical services. As a result, a large portion of the global population can actively use mHealth applications, ranging from teleconsultations to personal health tracking and management tools. According to GSMA Intelligence's State of Mobile Internet Connectivity Report 2023, published in October 2023, 54% of the global population - approximately 4.3 billion people - owned a smartphone, highlighting the broad digital reach that supports mHealth adoption.

Key Market Challenges: Ensuring robust data security and patient privacy within mHealth ecosystems significantly hampers the market's expansion. The consistent threat of data breaches erodes patient trust, causing hesitation in adopting mobile health applications and wearable technologies. Individuals are reluctant to share sensitive personal health information when there are concerns about its vulnerability to unauthorized access or misuse, directly slowing the integration of mHealth into routine healthcare.

Key Market Trends: The integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is a significant trend transforming the global mHealth market by enabling advanced analytical capabilities and personalized health insights. These technologies move beyond basic data collection to offer predictive analytics, tailored health recommendations, and enhanced diagnostic support, facilitating a shift towards proactive and precise care. This sophisticated processing of large health datasets provides actionable intelligence, improving both patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

