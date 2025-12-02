Trends & Strategies Shaping the $2+ Billion Biofuel Enzymes Market, 2025-2030 - Non-food Feedstocks Revolutionize the Landscape, Boosting Supply and Sustainability

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofuel Enzymes Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biofuel Enzymes Market, valued at USD 1.33 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.80% to reach USD 2.09 Billion by 2030. The market's expansion is primarily supported by increasing global emphasis on environmental sustainability, the pursuit of energy independence, and supportive government mandates promoting biofuel blending and production.

Key Market Drivers: The Global Biofuel Enzymes Market is significantly propelled by increasing global demand for biofuels and renewable energy solutions. A growing emphasis on sustainable energy, driven by climate change and energy security, directly fuels the need for efficient biomass conversion technologies. According to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) "Renewables 2024" report, published in October 2024, global renewable energy consumption across power, heat, and transport sectors is projected to increase by nearly 60% between 2024 and 2030, highlighting the expanding landscape for biofuel integration.

Key Market Challenges: The persistently high production costs associated with specialized biofuel enzymes present a significant impediment to the expansion of the Global Biofuel Enzymes Market. These elevated costs directly contribute to a higher overall production expense for biofuels, diminishing their economic viability and competitiveness when compared to established fossil fuels. Such an economic disadvantage makes it more challenging for biofuel producers to secure necessary investments for new facilities or expand existing operations, thereby dampening the demand for the very enzymes critical to these advanced conversion processes.

Key Market Trends: The diversification to non-food and lignocellulosic feedstocks represents a critical shift towards sustainable and scalable biofuel production, moving away from agricultural crops that could otherwise be used for food. This trend addresses concerns regarding food security and environmental impact while expanding the raw material base for biofuels. According to the U. S. Energy Information Administration, in October 2024, U. S. biofuels production capacity increased by 7% in 2023, reaching 24 billion gallons per year at the start of 2024, with renewable diesel and other advanced biofuels showing a 44% increase in capacity compared to 2023, reflecting a growing reliance on diverse, non-food feedstocks. This strategic shift is exemplified by USA BioEnergy, which finalized the purchase of a former plywood mill site in Bon Wier, Texas, in January 2025, for a $2.8 billion biofuel plant designed to convert sustainably sourced forest thinnings into sustainable aviation fuel.

Key Market Players Profiled:

AB Enzymes GmbH

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Agrivida, Inc.

BASF SE

Codexis, Inc.

Enzyme Development Corporation

Aemetis, Inc.

Logen Corporation

Novozymes A/S

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

In this report, the Global Biofuel Enzymes Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Type:

Cellulase

Amylase

Xylanase

Lipase

Others

By Application:

Lignocellulosic Ethanol

Biodiesel

Corn/Starch-Based Ethanol

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrsbyy

