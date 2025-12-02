Aeries Technology’s Consulting-Led Automation Practice Delivers Measurable Impact

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology , Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery, today announced that a leading digital enterprise platform provider has successfully deployed an automation-driven data reconciliation capability to production following a consulting-led digital transformation engagement.



As the client modernizes critical customer environments, high-volume data reconciliation across systems had become a major constraint on implementation speed and predictability. Aeries designed and delivered an automation layer that replaces months of manual work with governed, repeatable workflows. This resulted in implementation timelines being reduced by up to ~30 percent, while preserving data integrity, reducing operational risk, and accelerating migration cycles.

“Our teams now have a more predictable and consistent way to manage platform migrations,” the client said. “The automation has strengthened our deployment process and improved our confidence in delivering high-quality results.”

“This engagement highlights how our consulting-led transformation model and advanced automation capabilities help enterprises modernize core operations while unlocking higher-value work,” said Sachin Aghor, Chief Delivery Officer, Aeries Technology. “The swift progression from pilot to production reinforces the measurable value of our AI-led consulting practice.”

Industry analysts estimate the global data migration market will grow at a CAGR of 18.7%, reaching $33.6 billion by 2030. With automation and AI driving this expansion, Aeries’ consulting-led automation practice positions the company to capitalize on this significant market opportunity.

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

