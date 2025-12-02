Targeted Sequencing Industry Intelligence 2020-2030 Featuring Profiles of MGI Tech, GENEWIZ, Agilent Technologies and Other Leading Companies

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Targeted Sequencing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Targeted Sequencing Market, valued at USD 3.90 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 11.10% to reach USD 7.33 Billion by 2030.

Key Market Drivers

The increasing global burden of genetic disorders and cancer represents a primary driving force behind the expansion of the Global Targeted Sequencing Market. The critical need for precise diagnostic tools and methods for disease characterization fuels the demand for targeted sequencing, which offers highly accurate and in-depth analysis of specific genomic regions relevant to these conditions.

This technology enables earlier detection, guides personalized treatment strategies, and facilitates monitoring for recurrence or treatment response in oncology and rare disease settings. According to the World Health Organization, in February 2024, global cancer estimates for 2022 revealed approximately 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths, highlighting the pervasive nature of this disease and the continuous requirement for advanced diagnostic solutions. Furthermore, targeted sequencing is instrumental in identifying the underlying genetic causes of rare diseases, which collectively affect millions worldwide.

Key Market Challenges

A significant challenge impeding the growth of the Global Targeted Sequencing Market is the absence of standardized guidelines and a unified consensus regarding the multitude of next-generation sequencing platforms and techniques. This fragmented landscape directly complicates widespread clinical adoption and the crucial processes of securing reimbursement for these advanced diagnostic tests. The lack of uniform standards creates ambiguity in test validation, interpretation, and reporting across different laboratories and healthcare providers.

This absence of standardization contributes to inconsistent payer policies, as each insurer may establish varying evidentiary requirements for assessing clinical utility, leading to unpredictable coverage and payment decisions. For instance, according to the College of American Pathologists, a 2.5% reduction in payment for pathology services, which includes molecular diagnostics, is anticipated starting January 2025, reflecting ongoing pressures on reimbursement and the complexities in valuing these intricate tests. Such financial uncertainty directly deters broader integration of targeted sequencing into routine clinical practice, limiting patient access to these critical diagnostic tools and consequently hindering overall market expansion.

Key Market Trends

Artificial intelligence and machine learning integration is profoundly transforming genomic data interpretation within targeted sequencing. These advanced computational methods are essential for efficiently analyzing the vast and complex datasets generated, enabling the rapid identification of subtle genetic variants and their clinical implications. This capability significantly enhances diagnostic precision and facilitates the development of personalized therapeutic approaches.

Reflecting this growing importance, according to Roche, in April 2025, the company committed $50 billion over five years to its US pharmaceutical and diagnostics operations, including the establishment of a new research and development center focused on artificial intelligence research. This strategic investment highlights the industry's reliance on AI to convert genomic information into actionable clinical intelligence.

Key Market Players Profiled:

MGI Tech Co., Ltd.

GENEWIZ Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Daicel Arbor Biosciences

Danaher Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

CD Genomics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Targeted Sequencing Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Product Type:

Kits/Panels and Assays

Instruments

Other

By Target Capture Type:

Targeted DNA Sequencing

Targeted RNA Sequencing

Others

By Target Enrichment Method:

Amplicon Sequencing

Hybridization Capture

Others

By End Users:

Academic and Research Institution

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Diagnostic & Clinical Laboratories

Other

By Application:

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Reproductive Health

Rare Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Hereditary Diseases

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global

