UCCM™ By ASTRADYNE Inc.: A Breakthrough Technology Beyond Conventional AI Systems

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a digital world where trust is eroding and systemic vulnerabilities threaten global ecosystems, Astradyne Inc. (Astral Dynamic Networks) is introducing a foundational shift in communication. Its Universal Cognitive Communication Matrix™ (UCCM™) is engineered not as another AI tool but as a new class of secure, intelligent technology designed to transform global interaction. Developed on advanced AI principles and proprietary cognitive methods, the UCCM delivers protected neural adaptive connectivity beyond automation and prediction.

Astradyne outlines that the UCCM is designed to enable trusted sentience-grade exchange for any purpose across global ecosystems. Generation One will target critical commerce and social dynamics, with long-term scalability across multiple sectors. “The widely reported November 2025 security breach involving Agentic AI underscores why a different approach is needed,” said Fabrizio Boccardi, Astradyne’s Chief Executive. Boccardi added, “Agent-based AI systems excel in certain tasks where automation is the focus, but they fall short when requirements extend beyond that, leaving critical gaps that the UCCM is conceived to address. To overcome foundational limitations, the UCCM integrates powerful cognitive logic at its core, forged through proprietary methods, technology, and infrastructure."

As digital transformation accelerates and online risks multiply, Astradyne’s UCCM emerges as a comprehensive, scalable neural foundation, formulated to redefine trusted interaction across every digital domain, introducing advancements that set a new benchmark for universal engagement.

At the center of the UCCM system is Astradyne’s proprietary intelligence named the PDCI™, a cognitive engine enabling resilience and responsiveness without compromising security. The system leverages advanced principles and methods within a proprietary architecture, introducing a new class of secure and adaptive smart interconnection technology. The Company asserts that its UCCM technology product methodologies and blueprint among other things are designed with precision to make phishing, spoofing, deepfake, and impersonation attacks mathematically infeasible and practically unachievable delivering a level of trust and security unprecedented in digital ecosystems. These threats represent one of the most pervasive and costly problems in today’s digital world, and elimination — not mitigation — is central to Astradyne’s mission.

Achieving this level of dynamic evolution is only possible through breakthrough technology — that’s why Astradyne created the UCCM. While eliminating phishing and impersonation is critical, the UCCM is conceived to transform global communication across commerce, social ecosystems, and strategic sectors — delivering a foundational shift in transformative functionalities as well as digital trust.

Astradyne underscores that its PDCI engine, unlike conventional AI systems, equips the UCCM to deliver a new class of intelligent interaction technology that is far more effective and resilient, delivering breakthrough performance for global scale.

The UCCM integrates a suite of advanced technologies to deliver sophistication and integrity — far beyond conventional AI. At its core, the proprietary PDCI engine applies intelligence with precision, avoiding unnecessary complexity while maximizing adaptability.

Mentor Securities, a FINRA registered investment bank, has endorsed Astradyne’s UCCM with a $60 million valuation, reflecting its unique transformative potential, despite its pre-revenue status — a rare endorsement for a technology still under development. “This valuation validates the unique technology of Astradyne’s UCCM and its ability to eliminate foundational weaknesses and dramatically reduce systemic risks in digital interaction, while delivering transformative functionalities to users,” said Davis Blaine, CEO of Mentor Securities. He continued, “We believe the UCCM represents a foundational shift in communication functions at a universal scale. This technology not only delivers impactful capabilities but also addresses vulnerabilities that have challenged digital ecosystems for decades. We are excited to support Astradyne as it brings this powerful innovation to market.”

Astradyne, supported by strategic investments made by Scintilla Quantum and Legion Capital America, is preparing a significant structured funding round after completing comprehensive assessments.

Astradyne indicated it is selecting trusted strategic partners under strict confidentiality protocols and partnership programs and will keep technical details under wraps until launch.

About Astradyne Inc. (Astral Dynamic Networks)

Astradyne Inc. (Astral Dynamic Networks) is a technology company pioneering the Universal Cognitive Communication Matrix™ (UCCM™) a next-generation platform and product designed to redefine secure, neural global engagement. Positioned as a foundational technology beyond conventional AI systems, Astradyne integrates advanced cognitive architectures to deliver adaptability, resilience, and trust at scale. The company’s mission is to eliminate systemic risks in digital interaction and enable impactful innovations for purpose-driven communication across commerce, social ecosystems, and critical sectors worldwide.

About Mentor Securities, LLC

Mentor Securities is a FINRA registered investment bank specializing in valuation, advisory, and sell side services. Mentor Securities delivers integrated solutions that combine rigorous financial analysis with strategic insight to support innovation-driven enterprises.