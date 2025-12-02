Human Milk Bank Market Intelligence 2020-2030: Analysis of Investment Opportunities and Business Strategies to Succeed

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Milk Bank Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Human Milk Bank Market, valued at USD 397.10 Million in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.10% to reach USD 599.29 Million by 2030. The market's growth is predominantly driven by the increasing prevalence of premature births and other neonatal health conditions that necessitate donor milk as a critical nutritional intervention to reduce risks such as necrotizing enterocolitis.

Key Market Drivers: The global human milk bank market is significantly influenced by the escalating incidence of premature births and other neonatal illnesses. Infants born preterm or with severe medical conditions often require donor human milk as a critical intervention when maternal milk is unavailable, mitigating health risks and supporting development. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics, in March 2025, "Increases in Neonatal Intensive Care Admissions in the United States, 2016-2023", the percentage of infants admitted to a neonatal intensive care unit in the United States rose to 9.8% in 2023, indicating a substantial population needing specialized nutritional support.

Key Market Challenges: The persistent imbalance between the escalating demand for donor human milk and its available supply represents a significant impediment to the growth of the Global Human Milk Bank Market. This disparity is frequently exacerbated by ongoing difficulties in recruiting and retaining suitable milk donors. Such supply constraints directly hamper the market's ability to fully address the critical nutritional needs of premature and medically fragile infants, despite the increasing recognition of human milk's immunological and developmental benefits.

Key Market Trends: Technological advancements in milk processing and safety are significantly reshaping the global human milk bank market by enhancing product quality and operational efficiency. Innovations focus on methods that preserve the nutritional and immunological integrity of donor human milk while ensuring microbiological safety. For example, research published by the Family Larsson-Rosenquist Foundation in August 2024 highlighted that preterm infants may derive more nutritional benefits from human donor milk processed by high pressure, a non-thermal treatment, as it minimally alters the protein profile compared to conventional thermal pasteurization, allowing important milk components to survive digestion intact. These advancements improve the therapeutic value of donor milk, encouraging wider adoption in neonatal care units and driving demand for advanced processing equipment.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Prolacta Bioscience, Inc.

Milk Matters Milk Bank (Mowbray Maternity Hospital)

KK Human Milk Bank

Perron Rotary Express Milk Bank (PREM Bank)

Royal Prince Alfred (RPA) Hospital

Mothers Milk Bank Pty Ltd.

Mercy Health Breastmilk Bank

Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital (RBWH) Milk bank

Yashoda Human Milk Bank

Amravati by Rotary Club of Amravati Midtown

In this report, the Global Human Milk Bank Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Ownership:

Hospital-Based

Non-Profit Organizations

Government

Private Organizations

Others

By End User:

Premature Babies

Infants with Gastrointestinal Disorders

Infants with Metabolic Disorders

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

