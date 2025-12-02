AGF Management Limited Recognized as One of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2026

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (AGF) is pleased to announce it has been recognized for the second time since 2024 as one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2026 by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada’s Top 100 Employer project.

This distinction highlights AGF’s strong organizational culture and ongoing commitment to creating an environment where employees can thrive.

“At AGF, our people are our greatest asset and being an employee-centric organization means providing the support, resources, and opportunities that empower our colleagues to succeed while prioritizing their health and well-being,” said Judy Goldring, Chief Executive Officer, AGF. We are proud to receive this honour, which validates the work we do every day to invest in our culture and support our teams.”

AGF invests in its people through robust learning and development opportunities, competitive benefits, and a workplace designed to foster connection and collaboration. This recognition underscores the firm’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the employee experience.

“Our culture is shaped by every person at AGF. This award is a reflection of the dedication, collaboration, and commitment of our entire team, not only in driving business success but in creating a workplace where people feel supported, valued, and empowered to grow,” added Goldring.

Now in its 20th year, Greater Toronto’s Top Employers is an editorial project that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement.

The editors publish clear “reasons for selection,” ensuring transparency. The competition is open to organizations headquartered or operating primarily in the Greater Toronto Area.

About Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, a large job search engine that draws postings directly from employer websites. Last year, 2.2 million Canadians used Mediacorp’s online sites to discover new job opportunities and learn from leading employers.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $59 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 815,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com