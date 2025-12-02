Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Textiles Market Review 2020-2025 and Growth Forecast to 2030 Featuring ABG, Fibertex Nonwovens, Asahi Kasei, Huesker Synthetic, Typar Geosynthetics (Polymer Group) and More

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Textile Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Textile Market, valued at USD 29.22 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 4.67% to reach USD 38.43 Billion by 2030.

Primary market drivers include the increasing demand from the hygiene and medical sectors for disposable products like diapers and surgical gowns, fueled by a growing global population and heightened health consciousness, in addition to expanding applications in the automotive, construction, and agricultural industries.

Key Market Drivers

The increasing demand from hygiene and medical applications stands as a primary driver of the Global Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Textile Market. This sector critically relies on polypropylene nonwovens for disposable products such as surgical gowns, masks, and various hygiene articles including diapers. The material's inherent properties, such as effective barrier protection, breathability, and cost-effectiveness, are crucial for infection prevention and public health.

For instance, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2023, approximately one in 31 hospital patients had at least one healthcare-associated infection on a given day, highlighting the essential role of disposable medical textiles in mitigating contamination risks and supporting heightened personal hygiene awareness.

Key Market Challenges

The inherent volatility in the price of polypropylene raw material presents a significant impediment to the growth of the global polypropylene-based non-woven textile market. As polypropylene is a petrochemical derivative, its cost directly correlates with the fluctuating dynamics of crude oil markets. This instability complicates effective financial forecasting and procurement strategies for manufacturers, directly influencing their operational profitability and capacity for investment.

Unpredictable raw material costs necessitate frequent adjustments to the pricing of finished non-woven goods, potentially disrupting long-term supply agreements and eroding customer confidence due to inconsistent expenditure. Such substantial exposure to volatile input costs restricts manufacturers' ability to maintain stable margins, hindering capital expenditure for innovation and market expansion.

Key Market Trends

Sustainable and bio-based polypropylene material development represents a significant trajectory within the Global Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Textile Market. This trend reflects the industry's commitment to mitigating environmental impact and diversifying raw material sources. Efforts are concentrating on integrating renewable content and developing biodegradable alternatives to conventional polypropylene, driven by consumer demand and regulatory pressures.

According to the 2024 Sustainability Report from Fitesa, a major nonwovens producer, the company offers an extensive portfolio with solutions containing between 20% and 100% renewable content, underscoring the industry's progress in this area. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development to produce polypropylene nonwovens with a reduced carbon footprint, aligning with broader circular economy principles.

Key Market Players Profiled:

ABG Limited

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Huesker Synthetic GmbH

Typar Geosynthetics (Polymer Group, Inc.)

TenCate Geosynthetics Asia Sdn. Bhd.

Hangzhou Nbond Nonwoven Co.,Ltd

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

Ginni Filament Ltd.

Flexituff Ventures International Limited

In this report, the Global Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Textile Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Technology:

Spun melt

Dry-land

Others

By End Use:

Disposable products

Automotive

Wipes

Geotextiles

Filtration products

Medical/Surgical products

Others

By GSM:

Up to 100 GSM

101-500 GSM

501-1000 GSM

Above 1000 GSM

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

