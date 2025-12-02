4PAY Partners with Opti9 to Strengthen Canadian Infrastructure and Accelerate Cloud Innovation

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4PAY recently announced a strategic partnership with Opti9 , a leading managed cloud and IT resiliency provider, to modernize and expand its national infrastructure powering PaiyHub . PaiyHub is a next-generation collaborative finance platform that enables secure, programmable value exchange across banks, telecoms, and fintech partners. By leveraging Opti9’s deep AWS expertise and experience supporting financial-sector workloads, 4PAY is laying the foundation for a more efficient, and scalable cloud architecture across its growing ecosystem.

“4PAY’s long-term strategy involves powering financial inclusion at scale—connecting banks, telecoms, governments, and communities through a unified collaborative finance platform. As we architect that future, the Opti9 team plays a critical role in ensuring our infrastructure can grow, evolve, to enable real-time decisioning to global interoperability,” said Earl Robinson, VP Global Channel Sales at 4PAY.

Through this partnership, 4PAY is modernizing the PaiyHub platform’s underlying infrastructure to support its next phase of growth. Opti9 will deliver a modernized cloud-native environment designed to strengthen performance and enhance resiliency, while aligning with the stringent compliance standards of the financial sector. With this modernized foundation in place, PAiY is positioned to scale more efficiently, faster customer onboarding, and continue to integrate new capabilities across its rapidly expanding digital marketplace.

“Opti9 is proud to partner with 4PAY to modernize the PaiyHub platform with a secure, scalable cloud foundation. By applying our deep AWS expertise and proven experience in highly regulated environments, we’re helping accelerate innovation while ensuring that 4PAY can onboard new customers and capabilities with speed and confidence,” said Drew Jenkins , Cloud Alliances Director at Opti9.

About 4PAY

4PAY is a leading provider of secure, scalable digital payment solutions that empower businesses to manage transactions with confidence and efficiency. Focused on innovation and compliance, 4PAY delivers advanced financial technology solutions that simplify complex payment ecosystems for organizations across Canada and beyond.

About Opti9

Opti9 is a North American managed cloud and IT resiliency provider specializing in AWS architecture, migration, and modernization services. With deep expertise in building AWS environments, Opti9 helps organizations transform legacy systems and accelerate cloud adoption. Opti9 has been recognized as an AWS Premier Tier Partner and supports regulated industries — including finance, payments, healthcare, and government — through scalable, cost-optimized and secure cloud solutions.

