Beyond Oil to Present at The Benchmark Company’s Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference in New York City

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Frankfurt: UH9) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced that it will be presenting at The Benchmark Company’s 14th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 4, 2025 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

The conference offers emerging growth, and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format during which Beyond Oil’s Vice President, Robert Kiesman, and Michael Nemirow, President of North America, will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Beyond Oil, you may submit your request online via the registration link provided. To register for the conference, please visit 14th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference - Benchmark Company.

About The Benchmark Company



The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading, and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com .



About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools, kindergartens, and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil’s product provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co

Contacts

Adi Olesker

VP of Investor Relations

Phone: +972 50-694-2517

adio@beyondoil.co