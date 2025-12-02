CasinoTrac™ Signs S&K Gaming, LLC of Montana

MINNETONKA, MINN., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc . (OTCQX: TBTC) today announced it will deliver its CasinoTrac casino management system (“CMS”), to S&K Gaming, LLC, a wholly owned enterprise of the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation.

"After a comprehensive review of multiple systems, we have chosen to go with CasinoTrac, ultimately because they're leading technologies which are driving efficient operations and great player experiences across the casino industry," said Bryon Miller, CEO of S&K Gaming, LLC. "We look forward to our partnership with the entire CasinoTrac team, a seamless transition from our current system, and the new technology this partnership unlocks."

"We are thrilled to partner with S&K Gaming to bring our cutting-edge CasinoTrac CMS to their gaming facilities," said Chad Hoehne, president and CEO of Table Trac, Inc. "Our team is experienced at delivering a seamless transition experience, which allows the management team to capitalize on their new system's secure, unified and stable new technologies to benefit their players from the first day of operations".

S&K Gaming agreed to deploy CasinoTrac CMS across all current and planned gaming facilities. Its guests will enjoy the advanced technology and customer experience enabled by the PlayerLINQ network and end-to-end, best-of-breed security and unification that CasinoTrac sites have enjoyed for nearly 30 years.

About S&K Gaming LLC.

Established in 2006 by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, S&K Gaming, LLC oversees general gaming management and serves as a significant revenue source for the tribes. We operate various tribal-owned businesses, including Gray Wolf Peak Casino, KwaTaqNuk Resort and Casino, S&K Polson Bay Marina, and Big Arm Resort & Casino, 400 Horses Casino with a focus on fostering hospitality, memorable entertainment, and job creation to benefit our community.

https://skgamingllc.com

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. develops, sells and leases information and management systems and provides technical support to casinos. The open architecture of CasinoTrac is designed to provide operators with a secure, scalable and flexible system that interconnects and operates with most third-party software and hardware. Key products and services include modules that drive player tracking programs, kiosk promotions and vault and cage controls. The Company’s systems are designed to meet strict auditing, accounting and regulatory requirements applicable to the gaming industry. Additionally, the Company has developed a patented, real-time system that automates and monitors the operations of casino gaming tables.



The Company’s suite of management systems and kiosks are installed with ongoing support and maintenance contracts with 115 casino owner-operators in 300 casinos worldwide. The Company continues to increase its market share by expanding its product offerings to include new system features and ancillary products. More information is available at https://www.CasinoTrac.com/

