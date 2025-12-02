Onfolio Publishes Updated Strategy to Build a Modern Public Holding Company

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) (the "Company" or "Onfolio"), a pioneer in pairing operating profits from digital businesses with the upside and staking yield from digital assets, published to its website a strategic roadmap titled, “Building a Modern Public Holding Company: Why Onfolio Is Pairing Digital Assets With Operating Cash Flow.”

The strategic roadmap, found at onfolio.com/more-than-dat, offers further insight into the Company’s recently introduced strategy to create a truly “digital economy” public company that paired operating profits from digital businesses, with upside and staking yield from digital assets.

“As we embark on our next strategic evolution, it was important that we clearly articulate why we’re making this shift, how our strategy works, and what our recent financing makes possible,” said Onfolio CEO Dom Wells. “We are at the forefront of pioneering a new category of public company that better aligns with a next-generation, digital economy, and I believe this strategic roadmap serves as a helpful resource for understanding our unique value proposition and investment thesis.”

Key Highlights from Strategic Roadmap

Why Pair Digital Assets with Operating Profits: Operating businesses contribute something digital assets do not – predictability and diversification, plus scalable cashflow. Digital assets contribute something operating businesses rarely deliver – asymmetric upside. Combined, they create a stronger and more resilient model.

Operating businesses contribute something digital assets do not – predictability and diversification, plus scalable cashflow. Digital assets contribute something operating businesses rarely deliver – asymmetric upside. Combined, they create a stronger and more resilient model. Why Multi-Token Diversification Matters: A diversified mix of crypto assets, allows the Company to allocate across multiple networks rather than betting on a single chain. It also allows the Company to focus on upside, yield, and relative stability.

A diversified mix of crypto assets, allows the Company to allocate across multiple networks rather than betting on a single chain. It also allows the Company to focus on upside, yield, and relative stability. What the $300 Million Financing Facility Enables: Onfolio has transformative capital to grow a meaningful digital asset treasury, stake assets to generate yield, accelerate performance across operating businesses, and pursue strategic acquisitions with a far stronger capital base.

Onfolio has transformative capital to grow a meaningful digital asset treasury, stake assets to generate yield, accelerate performance across operating businesses, and pursue strategic acquisitions with a far stronger capital base. What Onfolio is Aiming to Accomplish: Onfolio is building a durable public holding company that is structurally designed to compound capital through both its scalable operating portfolio and its digital treasury.

The full strategic roadmap is available now on the Company’s website and serves as a comprehensive resource for understanding the Company’s next phase of development.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO) acquires and operates profitable online businesses across diverse verticals, including marketing, education, and e-commerce. The Company’s next evolution – a dual-engine compounding strategy – integrates real-world earnings with a diversified digital-asset treasury to drive sustainable, inflation-resistant growth.

Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, words such as "estimated", "projected" , "expect", "anticipate", "predict", "plan", "intend", "believe", "seek", "may", "will", "should", "future", "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the opposite of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control and may cause actual results or achievements to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors include future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenses, cash balances and other financial items; our ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; the ability to compete in industries with low barriers to entry; the ability to obtain additional financing to fund capital expenditure in the future, the ability to attract new customers and further enhance brand awareness; the ability to hire and retain qualified management and key staff; trends and competition in the industries in which our businesses operate; and outbreaks of pandemic or epidemic disease. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the expected results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not interpret forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent only the beliefs and assumptions of our management as of the date such statements are made.

Investor Contact

investors@onfolio.com