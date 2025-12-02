Activist Files Schedule 13D on Netcapital, Pursuing a High-Value Strategic Deal to Maximize Shareholder Value

Boston, MA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Activist investor Strategic EP, LLC has filed a Schedule 13D with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing a significant ownership position in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL). S&G Investment Group, also a sizable shareholder in Netcapital, is highlighting the filing as a notable development for the company’s shareholder base.

According to the filing, Item 4 disclosures indicate that Strategic EP is focused on maximizing shareholder value and evaluating potential accretive transactions. The filing notes that Strategic EP may engage with management, assess strategic alternatives, or consider actions relating to the company’s governance or overall direction as part of its ongoing review.

Strategic EP’s disclosed position introduces a new dynamic within Netcapital’s shareholder base. Schedule 13D filings are closely monitored by investors, as they may precede discussions regarding strategic alternatives, governance changes, or other value-enhancing initiatives.

Further updates will be available through subsequent SEC filings or other public disclosures.

About Strategic EP

Strategic EP is an investment firm focused on identifying opportunities in micro- and small-cap companies undergoing operational, strategic, or financial transitions. The firm aims to maximize shareholder value through active engagement and strategic initiatives.

Disclaimer:

