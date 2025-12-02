Gelteq to Present at Investor Summit Virtual on December 9, 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited (Nasdaq: GELS) (“Gelteq”) today announced that Nathan Givoni, its Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Q4 Investor Summit Virtual on December 9, 2025, where he will share updates on Gelteq’s growth strategy, market positioning, and upcoming catalysts. The Investor Summit is an exclusive virtual event connecting investors with disruptive small and microcap companies. This quarter’s event highlights MicroCap companies with compelling value propositions and near-term growth drivers, offering investors a focused platform for discovery.

Mr. Givoni will be presenting on December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, together with hosting one-on-one meetings with Institutional and High Net Worth (HNW) investors on December 10th. To request a one-on-one meeting, please reach out to the conference contact or Gelteq investor relations, mkreps@darrowir.com.

Event Details:

Event: Q4 Investor Summit

Q4 Investor Summit Presentation Date & Time: December 9 | 4:00 PM ET

December 9 | 4:00 PM ET Request Access: https://investorsummitgroup.com/

https://investorsummitgroup.com/ Conference Contact: For more information, please contact: fred@investorsummitgroup.com

About Gelteq Ltd.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a clinical and science-based company dedicated to developing and commercialising gel-based oral delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, sports nutrition, and other applications. Gelteq’s proprietary formulation technology aims to address challenges associated with conventional drug delivery, including taste masking, swallowing difficulties, and precision dosing.

For more information, visit www.gelteq.com.

Gelteq Contact:

Investor Relations

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates IR

+1-214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, refer to Gelteq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on November 17, 2025. Gelteq undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.