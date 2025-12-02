Alpha Capital Invests in VIXO Protocol to Advance Privacy-Optional Decentralized Stable Finance Infrastructure





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital asset investment firm Alpha Capital today announced a strategic investment in VIXO Protocol. This marks a significant milestone in Alpha Capital’s ongoing commitment to supporting next-generation decentralized financial infrastructure, particularly in the areas of privacy-enhancing technology, verifiable stability frameworks, and open, permissionless governance systems.

The investment reflects Alpha Capital’s long-term view that as on-chain financial activity scales, the role of stable assets is evolving from a transactional utility to a foundational layer of digital financial systems. Markets are increasingly demanding stability mechanisms that are not only reliable and transparent, but also adaptable to different usage environments, with optional privacy, decentralized governance, and auditable stability emerging as core requirements for next-generation monetary infrastructure. VIXO Protocol’s architecture aligns with this structural shift.

Built by a team of cryptography and financial-engineering specialists, VIXO Protocol aims to establish a decentralized, collateral-backed stable asset system with privacy-optional capabilities. The protocol integrates publicly verifiable stability mechanisms with zero-knowledge-based selective disclosure, enabling users to choose between transparent and privacy-enabled modes depending on their needs. This architecture preserves system-wide transparency while allowing greater flexibility for enterprise adoption, application-layer development, and emerging financial use cases.

Alpha Capital emphasized that VIXO represents more than a technological stack—it embodies a systems-level approach to how stability, governance, and privacy should coexist within future financial networks. As digital finance matures, the ability to balance transparency with privacy, and reliability with decentralized control, will become increasingly essential. VIXO’s design offers the flexibility and structural integrity required to support long-term, large-scale adoption.

The investment also reinforces Alpha Capital’s broader commitment to advancing foundational digital-asset infrastructure worldwide. Through its global partner network, Alpha Capital will collaborate closely with the VIXO team to support protocol development, ecosystem expansion, governance growth, and enterprise-level adoption of privacy-optional stable assets.

Alpha Capital stated that as markets evolve toward more diverse and interconnected digital-finance applications, stable assets capable of offering verifiable reliability, governance openness, and adjustable privacy will play a central role. VIXO is positioned to become a key foundational component in this emerging landscape.

About Alpha Capital

Alpha Capital is a global digital-asset investment firm focused on infrastructure, privacy-enhancing technologies, decentralized systems, and next-generation financial networks. The firm partners with leading organizations worldwide to accelerate responsible innovation and build a more open, transparent, and sustainable digital-asset ecosystem.

About VIXO Protocol

VIXO Protocol is a decentralized, collateral-backed stable-finance protocol designed with privacy-optional capabilities. Through verifiable stability mechanisms, decentralized liquidation, and zero-knowledge-based selective disclosure, VIXO provides stable assets that operate consistently across use cases while allowing flexible privacy when required. VIXO aims to serve as a foundational monetary layer for the next generation of digital financial infrastructure.

Website: https://www.vixo.vip/#/

Official X: @VixoProtocol

Media Contact:

Kim

BD@vixo.vip

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/588b6236-fd42-40af-9358-174e0d156ccd