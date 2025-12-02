Cannabix Technologies Strengthens Presence in Maritime Market with Repeat BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Device Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath devices is pleased to announce that it has entered into a second sales agreement for its BreathLogix unmanned alcohol screening technology with an existing European maritime shipping customer. Under this agreement, the Company will deliver an additional BreathLogix unit to enhance operational safety among crew members through pre-access breath alcohol testing. The BreathLogix system will be integrated with the cloud-based BreathLogix Connect platform, powered by Amazon Web Services, enabling real-time alerts, centralized data management, and seamless reporting. Additionally, the device will feature facial recognition technology for rapid and secure crew member identification.

BreathLogix alcohol screening solutions are designed for deployment across multiple industries—including maritime, mining, oil and gas, industrial, trucking, and warehousing—where operational safety is critical.





Figure 1. BreathLogix Alcohol device available with contactless and straw modes for rapid workplace pre-access

alcohol screening

BreathLogix unmanned alcohol screening devices provide rapid and accurate breath alcohol checks while simultaneously capturing a photo of the user to confirm and record identity (Figures 1 and 2). The system delivers precise Blood Alcohol Content (BAC or BrAC) readings on-screen and sends real-time test reports via SMS and email, alerting managers to positive results so they can take immediate action to prevent accidents and injuries. All test results are securely logged and managed through the dedicated BreathLogix Connect web portal. The device can integrate with doors, turnstiles, gates, facial recognition systems, fingerprint readers, and motor vehicle key fleet management systems for pre-access alcohol testing. It supports multiple testing scenarios, including start-of-shift, mandated, pre-employment, return-to-work, random, and post-incident testing.

BreathLogix (Workplace Series) is listed on the U.S. Federal Register Conforming Products List (CPL) for breath alcohol screening devices, administered by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

BreathLogix includes patent pending pre-calibrated sensor cartridge technology allowing administrators to easily maintain their devices and eliminate the need for costly calibration equipment and time-consuming site visits from technicians for maintenance.





Figure 2. BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Devices by Cannabix Technologies Inc.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "plan," "continue," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "potential," "proposed," "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: certification of devices, acceptance of devices by international regulators, the achievement of any or all of the goals and aims of the distribution and sales agreement with any third-party companies; positive developments with contract manufacturers; the completion of pre-validation or validation testing; final development of a commercial or prototype product(s); the successful trial or pilot of company technologies; the commercialization of the Company's products; the negotiation and potential entry into additional agreements with distributors and or contract manufacturers; and the completion of future financings. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include (but are note limited to): adverse market conditions; risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; the ability of the Company to complete future financings; the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition; that the Company’s development of cannabis and alcohol breathalyzer technologies will provide any benefit to the Company; there is no assurance that any proposed new products will be built, will be successful in beta testing or clinical trials; there is no assurance that the Company will enter into any partnerships to advance any of its corporate initiatives or technologies; there is no assurance that any “patent pending” or “provisional patents” technologies licensed by the Company or owned by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities; the Company is not currently selling breathalyzers and there is no assurance that the Company ever will; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Photos to accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eacfde8c-250e-4d63-abf1-c1f700e10ffb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7566a746-454a-4802-a347-07408a535520