IceMOS Technology Accelerates Global Expansion with Strategic Hong Kong Science Park Office

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semiconductor manufacturer, IceMOS Technology Corporation , today announced a significant expansion of its global footprint with the establishment of IceMOS Technology Hong Kong Limited within the prestigious Hong Kong Science Park. This strategic move provides robust regional support for sales, field applications engineering and supply chain management to meet the escalating demand for the company's advanced semiconductor solutions in Asia and globally.

Advancing Global Reach and Customer Support

The new IceMOS Hong Kong office will serve as a vital regional hub, enhancing the company's ability to offer specialized technical assistance and sales support, ensuring customers can effectively integrate IceMOS's cutting-edge technologies into their products.

This expansion builds on momentum created by the company's recent $22 Million Series E investment to fund the launch of its Power Semiconductor Device Technology, mSJMOS™.

IceMOS Technology is an industry-leading developer and manufacturer of next-generation silicon power devices, utilising a novel semiconductor technology based on 70+ patents of IceMOS Intellectual Property.

Core technologies include:

mSJMOS™ Power MOSFETs: A new class of silicon-based power MOSFETs that integrate Silicon MEMS manufacturing techniques with mature node CMOS Super-junction Power MOSFET structures; this novel approach results in dramatic semiconductor energy efficiency and allows them to compete with wideband gap devices at high voltages.

MEMS Sensor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Silicon Substrates: Leveraging its manufacturing centre of excellence, IceMOS develops and manufactures engineered silicon substrates and MEMS solutions for sensing and advanced power applications. These specialised products provide the fundamental platform for devices where power efficiency and sensing matters.

IceMOS's solutions are paving the way for more energy-efficient and CO2-saving solutions that support decarbonisation. Advanced technology is essential to serve the efficiency demands of massively complex market segments, including:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and Data Centre Cloud/Edge Computing

Renewables (wind and solar) and Photovoltaic Energy Generation

Electric Vehicles (EVs) and EV Fast Charging

Aerospace Applications, including Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites and deep space exploration

Applications requiring High Reliable Power Supply Units: Aerospace, Industrial, Medical

Dr. Samuel J. Anderson, MBE, IceMOS Technology Founder and Chairman, commented on the expansion: "The opening of our Hong Kong office in the renowned Hong Kong Science Park marks an incredibly exciting and significant step in our journey. Our sensing and power technologies are driving the global demand for energy-efficient solutions. By establishing a strong presence in Hong Kong, we are strategically positioned to enhance our direct support for our international customers, expand our export footprint and solidify our commitment to becoming the go-to provider for energy-efficient semiconductor solutions worldwide."

IceMOS Technology, established in 2004, is an equity-financed private Delaware semiconductor corporation and manufacturer of Silicon MEMS based Power MOSFETs and Sensing Device technology. The technology serves wide-ranging applications anywhere that power efficiency and sensing matters. The company is headquartered in Paradise Valley, Arizona, with a global operational footprint including a manufacturing centre of excellence located in Belfast, Northern Ireland, an advanced research innovation centre in Arizona, USA, a design centre in Tokyo, Japan, and sales and applications support in Stuttgart, Germany, in addition to its new Hong Kong Science Park office.

