Image Sensors Market to Witness 9.1% CAGR till 2030 - AI-Driven Smart Imaging Paves Way for Advanced Image Sensor Market Developments

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Image Sensor Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Image Sensor Market, valued at USD 27.02 Billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.17% to reach USD 45.74 Billion by 2030. Market growth is strongly supported by expanding demand for advanced imaging capabilities in consumer electronics, especially multi-camera smartphones, as well as increasing adoption of vision systems in automotive ADAS technologies. Industrial automation, security, and surveillance systems also substantially contribute to demand.

Key Market Drivers

The widespread proliferation of advanced consumer electronics is a major catalyst for the image sensor market. Modern smartphones increasingly rely on multi-camera arrays requiring high-performance sensors to enable advanced computational photography, improved zoom, low-light imaging, and enhanced video capabilities. This trend extends to AR/VR devices, drones, and wearables. According to PetaPixel reporting on Sony forecasts in June 2024, the average image sensor size for smartphone main cameras is expected to increase by more than 200% by 2030 versus 2019 levels, demonstrating rapid advancement in imaging requirements.

Key Market Challenges

High manufacturing costs associated with advanced sensor technologies remain a substantial barrier to market expansion. Producing high-resolution and 3D image sensors requires complex fabrication processes, specialized materials, and expensive semiconductor equipment. These elevated costs directly increase unit prices, limiting mass-market adoption, particularly in cost-sensitive consumer electronics and emerging markets. According to SEMI, global semiconductor manufacturing equipment sales increased to $117.1 billion in 2024 from $106.3 billion in 2023, reflecting the capital-intensive nature of advanced semiconductor production. These high investments expand operational expenses and compress manufacturer margins, which can slow the development and rollout of next-generation sensors.

Key Market Trends

AI-Driven Smart Imaging Integration is transforming image sensors into intelligent devices capable of performing real-time analysis, pattern recognition, and automated adjustments directly on-sensor. This reduces bandwidth needs, enhances processing efficiency, and supports advanced automation applications. According to the Association for Advancing Automation, 50.23% of its members in 2024 were considering the implementation of AI-enabled vision technologies. A notable example is Sony Semiconductor Solutions' IMX500 sensor, used in over 500 convenience stores in Japan as of April 2024 for edge-based AI analytics that evaluate advertising effectiveness without collecting personally identifiable data.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

OMillioniVision Technologies, Inc.

STMicroelectronics International N.V

GalaxyCore Shanghai Limited Corporation

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Panasonic Group

Canon Inc.

SK Hynix Inc.

PixArt Imaging Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Image Sensor Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Technology:

Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS)

Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Others

By Processing Type:

2D

3D

By Vertical:

Automotive

Industrial

Commercial

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace, Defense, & Homeland Security

By Region:

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $27.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $45.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjthnj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment