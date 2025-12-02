Cannabis Testing Services Market Trends and Growth Strategies 2025-2030 - Automation and High-Throughput Advances Propel Global Market Growth at 16.58% CAGR

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Testing Services Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cannabis Testing Services Market, valued at USD 1.51 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 16.58% to reach USD 3.79 Billion by 2030. This market's expansion is primarily driven by the increasing global legalization of both medical and recreational cannabis, coupled with the implementation of stringent regulatory frameworks that mandate comprehensive product safety and quality assurance.

Key Market Drivers

The expanding legalization of medical and recreational cannabis significantly drives the Global Cannabis Testing Services Market, establishing formal distribution channels that necessitate rigorous quality assurance. As more regions transition to regulated markets, the demand for comprehensive analytical services to verify potency, purity, and safety increases for a burgeoning array of cannabis products.

This shift generates a sustained need for testing infrastructure. According to the Marijuana Policy Project, July 2025, in "Cannabis Market Update: H1 2025 in Review" by Investing News Network, states collected US$4.4 billion in tax revenue from legal adult-use cannabis sales in 2024 alone, directly illustrating this formalized market growth.

Key Market Challenges

The persistent lack of harmonized regulatory standards and testing methodologies across different jurisdictions represents a significant impediment to the growth of the Global Cannabis Testing Services Market.

This fragmentation directly complicates compliance for multi-state and international operators, as they must navigate a patchwork of diverse requirements for product safety and quality assurance. This situation creates substantial operational complexities and elevated costs for testing laboratories, which must continuously adapt their equipment, protocols, and accreditations to meet varied legal mandates.

Key Market Trends

The increasing adoption of automation and high-throughput technologies is transforming cannabis testing laboratories by enabling them to process larger volumes of samples with enhanced speed and precision. This technological integration, encompassing robotic sample handling and advanced analytical platforms, reduces human error and shortens turnaround times, which are crucial for market competitiveness and meeting stringent deadlines.

For instance, according to Food Engineering Magazine, October 2025, in its "The State of Food Manufacturing in 2025" survey, 32% of surveyed manufacturing professionals planned to purchase lab testing or analysis equipment or software, demonstrating a broader industry push toward automation in analytical processes. This shift allows testing services to scale operations effectively in response to increasing product diversification and market growth.

