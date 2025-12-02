Nearly 40% of Employees Surveyed Think Mental Health Support is the Most Important Menopause Benefit

Dallas, TX, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent survey by Wondr Health, the trusted leader in digital, full-spectrum weight and GLP-1 management solutions, revealed that nearly 40% of participants believe women navigating perimenopause and menopause need greater support for stress, sleep, and overall well-being—yet weight and metabolic health remained largely overlooked.

In October, Wondr Health asked 155 participants: “What type of support do you think is most helpful for someone navigating physical and emotional health during the perimenopausal and menopausal transition?” Responses included:

Stress, sleep, or overall well-being support – 38.7%

Access to a medical expert with menopause and weight-loss expertise – 14.8%

Physical activity plan to prevent age-related muscle loss – 13.6%

Educational resources about menopause – 9.7%

Coaching and guidance around healthy habits – 9%

Nutrition plan for weight loss and bone health – 9%

Medication to manage weight changes during menopause – 5.2%

“We talk a lot about the emotional and psychological impact of menopause, and rightly so. But we can’t overlook the metabolic changes happening under the surface,” said Tim Church, MD, MPH, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Wondr Health. “The loss of estrogen triggers deep metabolic shifts—not just weight gain. Energy utilization changes, insulin sensitivity declines, cholesterol levels fluctuate, and blood sugar rises.”

Women tend to gain 1.5 pounds a year in their fifties placing them at risk for related chronic conditions, according to the North American Menopause Society. One study found the prevalence of metabolic syndrome was 12% higher among post-menopausal women. AARP research shows that 90% of women over 35 experience one or more menopausal symptom, contributing to productivity dips. With nearly 50 million women in the workforce, menopause-related symptoms drive an estimated $1.8 billion in productivity loss and $24 billion in healthcare costs annually.

“At Wondr Health, we recognize that the journey through perimenopause and menopause is not only unique but profoundly personal – and too often overlooked,” said Lisa Talamini, RDN, Senior Vice President of Clinical Solutions at Wondr Health. “By expanding our program to include dedicated women’s health content, we’re honoring that experience and addressing the combination of emotional, psychological and metabolic changes with a comprehensive approach to positively impact long-term health and quality of life. Our goal is to empower women with science-backed education, personalized support, and practical tools so they can navigate this transition with confidence. This investment reflects our commitment to whole-person, equitable care and ensures that every woman has access to resources that support her well-being at work and beyond.”

Since 2007, Wondr Health has partnered with more than 2,000 employers and 140 health plans to support over 14 million eligible lives. Our solution includes a comprehensive approach with science-backed skill building for behavior change, expert nutrition services, coaching, community support, personalized content tracks for menopause, and tailored medication management driving sustainable health outcomes and quality of life improvements.

###

About Wondr Health

Wondr Health is the trusted leader in preventive weight and GLP‑1 management solutions. Building on the strength of its digital behavioral program, Wondr Health delivers smarter weight management benefits with configurable GLP‑1 coverage strategies that give employers and health plans more choice and maximum cost control. Backed by 20 years of experience in the benefits space, Wondr Health sets a new standard for accessible, affordable care—helping organizations future-proof their weight management strategy while empowering individuals to live healthier, happier lives. For more information, visit www.wondrhealth.com.

Media Contact

Innsena for Wondr Health

Trent Freeman

wondr@innsena.com